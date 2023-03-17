House of Lords Protocol Committee launch inquiry into Windsor Framework

The House of Lords Protocol Committee has written to the Foreign Secretary, launching an inquiry into the Windsor Framework.

The group has also invited James Cleverly to appear before the committee to discuss the “core issues under investigation”.

Over the coming months the committee will examine the economic, political, legal and constitutional implications of the Framework, taking oral evidence from business representatives, civic society representatives, academic and legal experts and political representatives.

They also welcomed written submissions by 4pm, Tuesday 2 May, from anyone with experience or expertise on topics including:

•The overall assessment of the Windsor Framework;

•Customs procedures and the movement of goods;

•Agrifood;

•VAT and excise;

•Medicines;

•The movement of pets;

•Veterinary medicines;

•Regulatory divergence;

•The application of EU rules in Northern Ireland;

•The democratic deficit and the ‘Stormont Brake’;

•New structures for UK-EU cooperation;

•Engagement with Northern Ireland stakeholders;

•The governance of the Framework, including arbitration and the role of the CJEU.

The committee’s first public evidence session of its inquiry will take place at 3.15pm on Wednesday (22 March).

The committee will hear from, Jess Sargeant, Senior Researcher at Institute for Government, Anton Spisak, Senior Fellow at Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Dr Andrew McCormick, Former Director General of International Relations at the Northern Ireland Executive and James Webber, Partner at Shearman and Sterling.

Lord Jay of Ewelme, Chair of the House of Lords Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Committee Committee said: “On the 27 February 2023 the UK and EU announced the Windsor Framework, which they described as ‘a set of meaningful changes to the Protocol and its operation which will provide lasting certainty and stability for citizens and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“Our Committee will now be undertaking the vital task of testing this claim through detailed analysis of the new Framework.

"From 22 March through to the end of May, we’ll meet and take evidence from business representatives, civic society representatives, academic and legal experts and political representatives on some of the core economic, political, legal and constitutional questions that the Framework gives rise to.

“Diversity comes in many forms, and hearing from a range of different perspectives means that Committees are better informed and can more effectively scrutinise public policy and legislation.”