House of Lords rebellion could thwart PM’s plans to scrap parts of NI Protocol amid ‘Henry VIII power’ concerns

A rebellion in the House of Lords could stop the Prime Minister’s plans to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Peers are concerned that Liz Truss’ proposed legislation to override parts of the Brexit arrangement will give ministers “dictatorial” powers.

“My concern is not so much the Brexit issue, but the constitutional issue,” one peer told the Guardian newspaper.

“The Henry VIII powers are extraordinary here.

“In my view we would turn the country into an elected dictatorship rather than a parliamentary democracy and I don’t use those words lightly.”

Around 50 Conservative, Labour and cross-party members of the House of Lords are due to meet on Wednesday morning to discuss how they can amend or halt the Northern Ireland Bill.

The legislation has already passed through the House of Commons but it is not known when the bill will be presented for its second reading in the Upper House.

It’s been reported they will be getting advice from legal and constitutional experts regarding options and strategies for delaying the bill.

It includes details on a process that could collapse it altogether.

Peers are predicting heavy defeats over growing concerns about ministerial powers the bill would give ministers allowing them to introduce new laws as long as they deem them “appropriate”.

“What is happening here is parliament is going to give a carte blanche to any minister to do whatever they want to do without any explanation, including breaking international law,” a source said.

Another said: “We do need to be very careful here that we are not ripping up international treaties” adding that it would be “very very unwise not to have some element of parliamentary inspection”.

The peer also said there was “great unhappiness” among some Conservatives “and in the main opposition” benches over the prospect of “weakening” parliamentary control.

The earliest the bill can be debated in the Lords is the second week in October.

However, some are hoping it will be delayed to further to enable the EU and the UK to negotiate a solution to the Brexit row.

An amendment to delay the bill for one day and nine months could push it into the second half of 2023.

Government sources have defended the bill insisting it applies to a very narrow set of rules to allow change without the consent of the EU.

Clauses in the bill that state “a minister of the crown may, by regulations, make any provision which the minister considers appropriate in connection with the Northern Ireland protocol” and confer similar powers on the Treasury or HMRC.