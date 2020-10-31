Housing Executive homes upgrade may cost £1.7bn

The estimated cost of upgrading Housing Executive homes to bring the properties in line with government energy conservation standards could run to £1.7bn, the Minister for Communities has revealed.

The figure was revealed in an Assembly question posed by DUP MLA Robin Newton who described the potential price tag as "mind-blowing".

The Department for Communities has said the initial costs of achieving the higher Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) bands range from £394m for low SAP rating C to £1.7bn for low SAP rating A.

SAP is the methodology used by the government to assess and compare the energy and environmental performance of dwellings.

The energy retention or efficiency standards for all homes are included in the building regulations, and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is currently leading on the energy efficiency strategy.

Minister Caral Ni Chuilin said the Housing Executive is currently seeking to upgrade the energy efficiency of its stock through a number of measures including modern heating systems, insulation, double glazing and - where special funding is available - the installation of cladding and solar panels. Ms Ni Chuilin said her department will continue to follow any guidance stemming from the energy efficiency strategy and "likewise any amendments to the regulations to ensure that all new build social housing is built to the appropriate energy standard".

Mr Newton said he was aware that home heating loss was "significant but I didn't think it was this bad".

"I'm regularly contacted by constituents who confirm their NIHE homes are costly to heat and frequently cold," he explained. "These estimate figures are mind-blowing. My constituents, and all NIHE tenants, will despair believing it's unlikely anything will soon happen.

"In answering my question, the minister reported that NIHE are right now developing an energy strategy including financial estimates. That is to be welcomed. However, no timeline was provided by the minister."

The NIHE referred the Belfast Telegraph to the DfC for a response, and a department spokesperson said the challenge facing the body is a "long standing issue" and the minister hoped to "outline her plans" in the near future.