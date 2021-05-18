How events unfolded after the death of former IRA man Bobby Storey 

The west Belfast funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey last summer attracted around 2,000 mourners at a time when strict Covid-19 regulations over public gatherings were in place.

Here is how events unfolded:

June 21: Former IRA man Bobby Storey dies aged 64 in England following an illness.

June 26: People line the streets in west Belfast as Mr Storey’s body is brought home.

June 30: Hundreds turn out for the funeral of Mr Storey including Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, Mary-Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams and Conor Murphy.

July 1: Amid calls for her to resign, a defiant Ms O’Neill insists the cortege was limited to 30 while social distancing inside St Agnes Church was “exemplary”, adding: “I will never apologise for attending the funeral of my friend.”

July 4: PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd says police officers were not involved in the planning of the funeral.

July 10: Belfast city councillors vote for an independent investigation into events at Roselawn Crematorium on the day of the Storey funeral.

July 11: The PSNI announces that Mark Webster, Cumbria’s Deputy Chief Constable, will oversee and direct the investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at the funeral.

September 24: The PSNI announces that 24 people will be interviewed over alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations at the Bobby Storey funeral.

December 17: Police confirm the investigation into alleged breaches has concluded and a file will now be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

February 18: An independent report finds Sinn Fein did not apply political pressure on Belfast City Council to allow special treatment in handling the cremation of Mr Storey at Roselawn Cemetery on June 30, but different arrangements for cremations that day were “avoidable, unnecessary and completely wrong”. The council also apologises to all the families affected and describes the difference in treatment as “unacceptable”.

March 30: The Public Prosecution Service decides not to prosecute those who attended the Storey funeral. Unionists demand the Chief Constable’s resignation, and rioting follows.

April 17: An HMIC report on the PSNI handling of the funeral finds police prioritised public security over enforcement of Covid-19 regulations, but didn’t show bias in how they dealt with the Storey funeral.