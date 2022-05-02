How much parties have spent on social media ads during NI Assembly election campaign

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Michelle O’Neill, Naomi Long, Colum Eastwood and Doug Beattie pictured with Marc Mallett at the UTV leaders debate. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The parties have been increasing their advertising spend on social media during the Assembly election.

In recent years social media has become a powerful tool for parties to get their message out, promote candidates and target voters.

Looking at their reach on various platforms, Sinn Fein, being an all-island party, has by far the biggest following.

It has 270,000 followers on Facebook, 57,121 on Instagram and 155,900 on Twitter.

Second is the DUP, with 22,595 Facebook followers, 1,881 on Instagram and 49,200 on Twitter.

For Alliance, it is 15,009, 2,016 and 37,400 respectively.

The SDLP has 11,140 Facebook followers, 2,318 on Instagram and 35,400 Twitter followers.

The Ulster Unionist Party has 7,801 followers on Facebook, 925 on Instagram and 26,400 on Twitter.

It is important to note that many parties also have smaller accounts for local and youth branches, so the true figure in terms of followers will be somewhat higher.

Facebook’s Ad Library gives us an insight as to how much the main parties have spent on social media advertising.

Alliance come out on top, spending £24,446 on political ads from November 2018 to April 29 this year.

In the week from April 23-29 it spent £2,818, which is less over the same period than one other party, the DUP.

The DUP spent £11,353 on ads between November 2018 and April 29, but this expenditure has ramped up for the campaign.

From April 23-29, £3,496 has been spent on Facebook ads by the party.

Sinn Fein spent £8,458 on Facebook ads between November 2018 and April 29 this year, with £2,047 being spent from April 23-29.

The SDLP spent £10,514 on the ads from November 2018 to April 29. From April 23-29, the expenditure was £2,818.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionist Party spent just £2,852 on Facebook ads from November 2018 to April 29, with £1,385 of this spent from April 23-29.

Dr Orna Young of FactCheckNI, which has been keeping a close eye on the campaign, said the parties' use of social media was two-pronged.

"On the one hand, politicians have never before been so accessible to the public, and it also gives not only parties, but the individuals, a chance to humanise themselves and put forward their beliefs and policies," she explained.

"But you have to temper that with the 'echo chamber' aspect of social media. More people are using social media to access political news, but what in fact people end up doing is reinforcing their own opinions and views. In a nutshell, ultimately I don't think social media will win someone an election, but it definitely has the capacity to lose them."

Dr Young said political ads are so effective because they are so targeted.

"A lot of what we're seeing in this campaign on social media, it is mirroring traditional electioneering,” she said. “Parties can target specific constituencies with specific messaging, and there is also something quite powerful about something coming directly to your phone or computer.

"Another important aspect is the financing. Some parties have a greater capacity to spend on social media advertising than others."