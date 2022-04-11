How to vote in assembly elections in Northern Ireland and why the electoral system will prevent any landslide victories

The proportional representation (PR), single transferable vote (STV) system sees voters list their candidates in order of preference, so you will put a ‘1’ next to your top pick on the ballot paper, followed by your second and third pick and so on.

If your first pick is elected on the first count and has an excess of votes (above the quota needed to be elected), then the excess is divided among the remaining candidates by preference. This process goes on until all the seats are filled.

The reason we use this system is to create a more reflective outcome of public sentiment. Unlike the first past the post system you see during Westminster elections, this system is designed in such a way that it prevents massive swings, the like of which we have seen in general election landslide victories in the past.

Assembly elections here often see slight changes here and there which amount to enough gains or losses across the board over the years to change the overall picture.

So, with polls for this year’s Assembly election predicting Sinn Fein coming out on top and the republican party having a lead of as much as seven points (26% of the vote) over the DUP (19%), the Belfast Telegraph looked at how this could translate into seats come May and why we shouldn’t be expecting a massive sea change.

Political commentator David McCann explained the how the system differs here.

“The PR-STV system makes it difficult for parties to win landslides in the way we see across the water. First past the post (the system used elsewhere in the UK) rewards parties that can regionally group their vote,” he says.

“For example, the SNP got three million less votes in 2015 than the Liberal Democrats, but the SNP got 56 seats as they’re all based in Scotland and the Liberal Democrats got eight seats.

“That’s because the SNP’s vote is regionally grouped and STV rewards parties that can do that. In our system, it rewards parties that can get high first preference votes and in recent elections here that has been the DUP and Sinn Fein, but it also rewards parties that are transfer-friendly.

“If you want to broaden your base and get a high number of seats, it isn’t enough to just get first preference votes, you also need to get second, third and fourth preferences.

“This has been shown to benefit parties like the SDLP last time. In 2017, the SDLP’s vote share went narrowly down, but because they’re very transfer friendly from parties like the Ulster Unionists, they actually net-gained seats off the back of that, and also because the number of seats in 2017 was reduced to 90.

“The other thing about a PR-STV system is that it is almost impossible for one party to win an outright majority. The south uses the same system as we have and the last time a party won an outright majority there was in 1977.”

David says the recent polls suggest Sinn Fein would return with slightly less seats than they left with, around 25 or 26, which would be a “great result” for the party. He added that the DUP would lose between five and seven seats, according to the polls, but they have larger margins in the seats they hold and are running fewer candidates than Sinn Fein.

“If the DUP get preferences from other parties however, they could save two or three of those seats,” he added.

In terms of which seats the DUP is most vulnerable in, David picks Strangford, Foyle and North Down. Sinn Fein will be most worried about their second seat in North Belfast and their fourth in West Belfast, the political commentator says.

One unionist insider said it is “almost impossible” to extrapolate the ultimate election results from the polls.

“There is definitely going to be losses for both the main parties, because Sinn Fein need another perfect storm to gain or even stay where they were and if the DUP are going to gain it would have to be in somewhere like Newry and Armagh, which is unlikely,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The DUP could lose a seat in Upper Bann to the Alliance Party and Alliance should also gain a seat in North Belfast, either from the DUP or Sinn Fein, or even the SDLP.

“The DUP will likely lose a seat in Foyle, but who will take it is a conundrum.

"This is the hardest election to predict for quite some time and will be a case of who loses the most seats.

“It’s very crude to try and interpret polls here in terms of seats because, say if your party has a 15% vote share — if that 15% is concentrated in one constituency or a couple of constituencies, you’re only going to be able to take a limited number of seats.”