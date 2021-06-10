Huge loss predicted, but NI council makes profit

A council in Northern Ireland has ended the financial year with a remarkable £1.353m surplus.

A loss of £10.7m was predicted at last year’s meeting.

Despite the country being in the grip of the Covid pandemic throughout 2020/21, members of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have been informed it is in a positive financial position.

Lead Finance Officer Alfie Dallas spoke about the “significant risks” the pandemic had placed on finances.

“Council’s main focus throughout the year has been ensuring all our losses have been recouped from Government and you’ll be aware of the substantial engagement that has taken place,” he said.

“Thankfully, that engagement with the government has definitely paid off so we are reporting for your approval a £1.353m surplus.

“All our losses have been covered by government which effectively brings us to a break-even position. The total loss support we have received totals over £7.2m and that comes from the Department for Communities, DEARA, through the government furlough scheme, as well as Department for Economy support for the airport.

Mr Dallas explained that without this support “we would have faced a very critical financial situation” and that it was a “very positive outcome”.

Members were told that further support received from Government to the sum of £4.667m has already been banked for the upcoming financial year.

“We propose the setting up of a new financial reserve called Financial Commitments and Contingencies for those funds to sit within and be used as required throughout the year,” added Mr Dallas.

Chief Executive John Kelpie described the year-end outturn report as “incredible”.

Councillors on the committee welcomed the report with Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy calling it “hugely positive”.

But independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said he was “bewildered”, adding: “No one will be dancing in the streets of the Creggan or the Bogside and I want to remind this Council that 27% of people in the six counties who are in poverty are living in this Council district.”