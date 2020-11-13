Hume Foundation 'will inspire next generation of peacemakers'

A foundation in honour of the late Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume and his wife Pat "will inspire the next generation of peacemakers", its chair said.

The Hume Foundation, which launches today, will be based in the couple's home city of Londonderry, with the principles of partnership, respect and resilience at its core.

Working to advance social and economic justice, democratic progress, and the building of inclusive and resilient communities as cornerstones of sustained peace, the foundation is non-political and cross-community.

Its chair Professor Sean Farren said: "In the darkest of days of the Troubles, John Hume was an extraordinary political leader, a statesman and central architect of peace, who charted a path for the people of Ireland, North and South, of all traditions to come together to resolve our differences peacefully and to build a better, more prosperous future for all of our children.

"In many ways the next generation is facing many equally dark challenges - the rise of populism and cultural divisions across these islands, Europe and right across the world and other existential challenges such as climate change and rising poverty and inequality.

"This Foundation has been established because we believe that the values and ideals of partnership, reconciliation, inclusion and social justice that John and Pat embraced throughout their lives can help support our young people to navigate the profound challenges of their time and inspire the next generation of peace-makers."

The foundation's board of directors include members of the Hume family.

John Hume Jnr said he was particularly pleased it would recognise the role his mother played alongside his father.

He said: "John and Pat were a team who found inspiration, energy and determination from each other. Our mother and father had an unwavering determination to peace, equality and economic justice, all of which are intertwined.

"Difference should never be the source of conflict, and the foundation will promote that message both here in Ireland and further afield. We are also delighted that the Foundation will be headquartered in Derry. The strong community roots of Derry played a formative role in developing our parents' political views and determination for peaceful change. The Foundation will thrive from that as well."

Sara Canning, the partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, also sits on the board. She hopes to help inspire today's young people and future generations.

She added: "Even though our generation of young people have been able to grow up outside of the Troubles, our society faces lots of challenges which require us to bring people together, find common ground and move forward. Throughout their lives, John and Pat showed the leadership and courage to embrace difference and build a path towards compromise. I hope that I can help inspire people to take these values and ideals and lead in their time."

Other board members include Tim Attwood (the foundation's secretary), Mark Durkan, Brid Rodgers, Professor Monica McWilliams, Mike Nesbitt and Dawn Purvis.