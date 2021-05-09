Hundreds gather for veterans rally as Dennis Hutchings’ lawyers claim he is being treated ‘worse than Harold Shipman’

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer, with Dennis Hutchings (right), as he addresses a 'Respect our Meterans' march in Parliament Square, central London. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer has led a rally in London to prevent former soldiers being tried over historic offences committed during the Troubles.

He was joined at the Respect Our Veterans rally in central London during a speech by former soldier Dennis Hutchings, who faces prosecution in connection with the death of Co Tyrone man John Patrick Cunningham in 1974.

It comes as lawyers for Army veteran Mr Hutchings claimed he has been treated worse than mass murderer Harold Shipman as he awaits trial for the murder of Mr Cunningham, a 27-year-old with learning difficulties, who was shot in the back near the border with the Republic.

Solicitors for Mr Hutchings, who turned 80 on Saturday, said there is no evidence he fired the fatal shots.

Mr Hutchings’s legal team has written to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) requesting “an urgent and transparent review of the decision to prosecute” Mr Hutchings, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The death of Mr Cunningham was investigated at the time and it was decided not to bring charges against the former soldier.

However, the case was reinvestigated by the PSNI in April 2015, leading to Mr Hutchings being charged with attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Mr Hutchings was arrested after an early-morning raid at his home in Cornwall and taken to Northern Ireland, despite having offered to attend an interview at his local police station.

He was held in a police station for four nights, where he was questioned on 15 separate occasions - five times more than Dr Harold Shipman, believed to be one of the most prolific serial killers in modern history, lawyers said.

Mr Hutchings’s solicitors described the circumstance of his arrest and detention “unlawful and oppressive”.

In the letter to the PPS Mr Hutchings’s solicitor, Philip Barden of Devonshires, said: “Dennis Hutchings’s case is that he fired aimed air shots. This was a practice used in Northern Ireland in the early 1970s. There are no witness who contradict Dennis Hutchings’s account.”

The 'Respect our Meterans' march in Parliament Square, central London. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The letter adds: “The sole witness who made a statement in 1975, Soldier C, said that he saw Mr Cunningham reach into his jacket and he was then shot. He could not say who shot him. The legal question is what evidence is there that Mr Cunningham was shot at by Dennis Hutchings. The answer is none.”

Mr Hutchings’s trial is due to go ahead at Belfast Crown Court in front of a judge sitting without a jury in what was formerly known as a Diplock court. He is in need of kidney dialysis on a regular basis and will require treatment throughout the duration of the trial.

During the rally on Saturday, hundreds of bikers rode through London which was organised after a trial against two paratroopers accused of murdering Official IRA leader Joe McCann collapsed earlier this month.

The march came days after it emerged the government is reportedly planning to ban prosecutions of former British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. Any actions involving war crimes, genocide or torture will not be included.

The move is to be announced in Queen Elizabeth's speech on May 11, coinciding with the findings of a coroner’s inquest into the killing by soldiers of 11 people in Ballymurphy in 1971.

Former British Army officer Mr Mercer resigned as minister over legal protections for British troops who fought during the conflict.

The PPS has been asked for a response.