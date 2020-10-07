'I am fully committed to rule of law', says Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly after calls for his removal from Policing Board

Gerry Kelly has said he is fully committed to the rule of law following calls for the Sinn Fein MLA to be removed from the Policing Board for posting a tweet celebrating the anniversary of the Maze Prison escape.

Mr Kelly took to social media on Wednesday to defend his record after UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt wrote to Justice Minister Naomi Long calling for her to remove the North Belfast MLA from the Policing Board for the tweet.

"As one of SFs Negotiating Team during and since the Good Friday Agreement, I was closely involved in delivering fundamental changes in policing and justice," Mr Kelly tweeted.

He added: "So I am fully committed to the rule of law, based on the principles of fairness, impartiality and democratic accountability."

Mr Kelly claimed it was "ironic" that unionists demanding his removal were "gung ho" in their "support" of the British Government breaking international law on Brexit.

Mr Kelly was one of 38 IRA inmates who escaped from the Maze Prison in 1983.

He described the breakout in a tweet last week as "one of Big Bob's best ops", referring to the late senior republican Bobby Storey.

"I had the privilege of the front passenger seat. Well someone had to check we were taking the right route out," he wrote.

After receiving Mr Nesbitt's letter, Justice Minister Naomi Long said she will not pre-empt the decision of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on whether to remove Mr Kelly from the public body.

She said she found the tweet "offensive and thoroughly inappropriate".

The Justice Minister said that if there is a breach or allegation of the code, it should be referred in the first instance to the vice chair of the board for informal resolution.

She added: "If informal resolution is not appropriate or does not prove possible the matter is referred to the Chair for consideration. I understand that process is underway."

Mr Nesbitt said he believed it was Mrs Long's "duty" to remove Mr Kelly from the body "with immediate effect".

Mrs Long said it would not be appropriate for her to offer a view until this process is exhausted.

During the escape prison officer James Ferris died of a heart attack after being stabbed while attempting to stop the breakout. Another officer survived being shot in the head.