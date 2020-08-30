I feel the loss deeply, says UUP MLA Doug Beattie after soldiers die by suicide just weeks apart

It is "absolutely devastating" that two young men who served in the Royal Irish have taken their own lives in the last few weeks, an Assembly member said today.

Brett Savage turned 19 while serving in Iraq and was there at the siege of Musa Qala, a 55-day fire fight with the Taliban.

Mr Savage, who spoke out about the trauma this had caused him, took his own life this last weekend.

Mr Beattie commanded both Mr Savage and Alex Browne, who took his own life on July 12.

"The loss of these two young men so close together is absolutely devastating," said Mr Beattie, a Military Cross recipient who served in the British Army for 28 years.

"I feel it personally, these are people I served with so I feel the loss deeply. They received support but the demons overcame them."

He added that the two deaths made the new Veterans Commissioner's job even more important. Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced last week the appointment of former MP and Army veteran Danny Kinahan as the first to hold the position in Northern Ireland.

Brett Savage from the Royal Irish

Advocates for veterans say there are many agencies, including non-profits, that are set up to help veterans, but accessing them is sometimes confusing.

After a documentary released in April, in which Mr Savage revealed the problems and trauma he suffered following his tours of duty, the 31-year-old thanked all those involved in the film, including his support group, Newtownards-headquartered Beyond the Battlefield.

He thanked people, including chairman Robert McCartney and chief executive Annemarie Hastings "for everything they have done and are still doing for they have made my life far better", and "how they been there and still are there for me and will never give up on me".

They helped him get off the streets and into a home.

In the documentary, Mr Savage spoke about his time in Iraq, about how he saw "intestines all hanging out like a pile of sausages, seen a lot of stuff, seen a lot of things".

After his return, the young man hit the "drink, drugs, you name it" and told how he was homeless, slept in his car and was "near enough living in a tent up the mountains".

"Cannot do butchers, remains are too much, smell of meat is horrible, not in a good place sometimes," Brett said.

"Sound, fireworks are a nightmare for me... even a car going over a grating."

He told of his problems with the police, paramilitaries, and drug dealers, and how he did not even need to be in the Army for his life to be in danger. He also spoke of his dreams.

"Get a van, like a camper sort of thing, and just go off travelling, something to get away, see this life," he said. "Sometimes it feels lonelier living in a house. I have lost a lot of contact with my friends... sitting here, in my house, on my own, it's like, what life is that?

"That's why I want to drive around, see different things, see what is out there".

Mr McCartney told the Belfast News Letter that around 300-450 veterans from Northern Ireland attempt suicide every year, and at least a couple of dozen succeed. "But what you cannot take into consideration, which is the main problem that we have, is death by self-infliction, that is by alcohol, prescription drugs, and non-prescription drugs," Mr McCartney said.

He also noted that Northern Ireland makes up only 3% of the UK population but supplies 7% of the armed forces personnel, and 15% of them have been in battle in the past 10 years.