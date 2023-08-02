I have a political contribution to make says former GAA star and barrister Joe Brolly

The Dungiven man also declared the Union a “fantasy”.

Mr Brolly's father Francie was arrested in 2005 in relation to the 1972 Claudy bombing. He was later released without charge

All-Ireland winner, GAA pundit and barrister Joe Brolly has said he would consider a move into the realm of politics.

The Dungiven man – who won an All-Ireland for Derry in 1993 and worked as a pundit with broadcaster RTÉ – has said he has given more thought to the move as he has grown older.

The comments came as he spoke to the BBC podcast series Red Lines, where he told host Mark Carruthers he would seriously consider standing for election.

"As I get older... I could probably make a contribution,” he said.

“Whether I'd have the party discipline... is very questionable.

“As a person who is hooked into the world and empathetic to people and... blind in terms of religion and I hope has no prejudices - except against Tyrone - [I think] I would have a contribution to make politically.

"I don’t think there is any future in being a Westminster MP. I would say I don’t particularly have a nationalist bone in my body.

"What you really want is a functioning society that recalibrates so that all this money that is being hoovered to the top isn’t, so that our nurses don’t have to visit food banks, so people on the Shankill Road can have decent housing and their kids can have decent opportunities.

"It’s those sort of things motivate me. The Union is a fantasy, Brits don’t care about the unionist people, they don’t give a damn about them.”

Former Sinn Féin MLA Francie Brolly

Mr Brolly’s parents were both elected representatives for Sinn Féin, with his father Francie serving as an MLA between 2003 and 2010.

His mother Anne was elected as a local councillor in 2001 and served as mayor of Limavady Borough Council in 2003-04.

Mr Brolly said his father was a “person of interest” to authorities in Northern Ireland. Francie Brolly was interned in 1973 and was held in Long Kesh detention centre for three years.

He was arrested in 2005 – while a serving MLA – and questioned in relation to the 1972 Claudy bomb which killed nine people in the Co Londonderry village, before being released without charge.

Asked if he had spoken to his father about that period, Mr Brolly said he remembered feeling shocked when he was arrested.

"I was a barrister at the time [of the arrest] and a lot of my thinking since then was hindsight, because you never know. He was arrested for that, released without charge,” he said.

"There was a blaze of publicity. I remember there were pictures of our house when my father was arrested and I remember the shock of that and speaking to him about it.

"Whenever the security forces were interested in us was during the 70s and the early part of the 80s, but then all of a sudden that interest was gone and there was no attention being paid any longer.

"I remember one time saying to him, do you want to talk about it? “Have you not something better to be doing?” he said.

“In relation to what went on during that time, I was an outsider. I daresay everybody was. He was highly thought of in republican circles.

"There are flashes of memory. I remember going on an open-backed lorry into the Bogside. Fellas were in and around there and there were three guns up against each other like a turf stack.

"There was a boy standing beside it and I remember my father getting out and talking to him. It seemed very leisurely and amicable. Then he got back in and we went back to Dungiven.”

Mr Brolly's father Francie was arrested in 2005 in relation to the 1972 Claudy bombing. He was later released without charge

In a 2021 interview, Mr Brolly said he had donated his kidney to a man who went on to become a close friend “to atone for the taking of human life by people close to me".

Asked by Mark Carruthers if he had been referring to his father, the former All Star said he had been speaking about people close to him in his community.

“There were people who frequented our house who were very close friends of my family,” he said.

"People like Sean McGlinchey – the Coleraine bomber – who has now repented and has expressed his sorrow and regret to the relatives who suffered so terribly.

"People who were convicted of the most serious crimes of murder, of taking other people’s lives. That was the milieu that I was in and there was a sense of “them and us”.

"I remember when Lord Mountbatten was blown up and the sense of triumph in the town. There was a sense of...brilliant, brilliant, brilliant.

“For me, the taking of human life is abhorrent. I always hated violence. As a child, they were like panto villains. All our dealings with police and army were aggressive.

“I remember they got us out one time in the rain and stripped the car out. They cut into the car seats. We stood in the lashing rain, being abused.

“Bernadette Devlin once said if someone punches you in the face, you punch back. Once all this violence started it was a black hole.”