I never used the word ‘Nazi’: Baroness Kate Hoey defends ‘collaborators’ comment on MLAs wanting Stormont return

Baroness Kate Hoey has defended her comment in the Lords when she compared MLAs going back to Stormont under the Windsor Framework to those in the Vichy government who collaborated with the Nazis during the Second World War.

The Northern Irish former Labour MP said she never did or would use the word "Nazi" and hit out at those who interpreted her comments in this way.

Ms Hoey made the comments as the DUP tried to block the Stormont Brake, a key part of the revamped post-Brexit trading arrangements, with a fatal motion in the House of Lords.

But just like in a Commons vote on the Stormont Brake earlier this month, they were overwhelmingly defeated.

Peers rejected the DUP’s fatal motion by 227 votes to 14, majority 213.

The Stormont Brake enables politicians in Belfast to trigger a veto over the imposition of new EU rules in the region.

Speaking during the debate, Baroness Hoey compared MLAs who support the new Framework deal to Nazi collaborators.

She said: “There are people in Northern Ireland, leading politicians, who say, and it’s true, that Northern Ireland has now become a form of colony. The EU’s first kind of colony.

“If Stormont goes back with the present Windsor Framework, they in fact would be almost like what happened during the war with the Vichy government, where all those MLAs would be collaborators with a kind of colonial government.

“Taking foreign laws from a foreign legislature, governing much of our economy in Northern Ireland and keeping us in a foreign customs code whereby GB, Great Britain, our country, where our capital is, becomes a third country, becomes our foreign country, it’s just not acceptable.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday morning, Ms Hoey said she did not use the term “Nazi” and defended her comments.

"I never used the word 'Germany' and I never used the word 'Nazi'," she said.

"What I was saying was very clear. It's not that MLAs, particularly, are collaborators or setting out to be collaborators.

"But, if they are implementing the Windsor Framework then they are implementing policies that they have had no say in making and have come from a foreign entity. It's common sense and is exactly what is happening.

"If individual MLAs want to take it up as if it's an attack on them personally, or I was implying they're some kind of Nazi... that's just silly and outrageous."

On Wednesday, Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine had told Parliament that the Stormont Brake veto over the imposition of new EU rules in Northern Ireland can only be used once the powersharing at Stormont has been restored.

Without the so-called Stormont Brake, the region would continue to automatically align with regulations issued by Brussels, he said.

The Tory frontbencher argued the mechanism provided a “robust power” to politicians in Northern Ireland to block the application of changes by the EU.

Lord Caine said: “It is a robust change that gives the United Kingdom a veto over dynamic alignment with EU rules.

“But, just as importantly, the regulations we are debating put the democratically-elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland in charge of whether and when than veto will be used.”

He added: “These regulations also make the case for functioning devolved institutions in Northern Ireland even more compelling.

“Without this measure, Northern Ireland would continue to have full and automatic alignment with EU goods rules with no say for the Northern Ireland Assembly and no veto on amending or replacing measures.”

The DUP has opposed the Windsor Framework, and warned it will not return to Stormont until it undergoes further changes — which the Government has ruled out several times.

The party argues the Framework still leaves Northern Ireland subject to EU laws, and therefore it continues to refuse to return to powersharing.

It also stated that the Stormont Brake would only exist to laws regarding product regulation where there is “a significant and lasting effect” — and does not cover areas such as VAT, state aid, customs or electricity.

In addition, the motion claimed that even if the Assembly opposes new EU legislation affecting Northern Ireland, it could still be “ignored” by the UK Government.

Several peers from the Opposition benches called for the DUP to return to power-sharing in order to restore the institutions in Belfast.

Former SDLP leader Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick argued that the “greatest lack of democracy in Northern Ireland is the lack of an Assembly, an executive, a North South Ministerial Council, a British-Irish Council — and I implore the DUP, please get back into Government and please make sure that the Windsor Framework can work.

“Because the people of Northern Ireland are currently facing very high waiting lists for health, a crumbling education system, budgets that have not been defined, because there is no Government in place.”

She added that people in Northern Ireland were “fed up with the lack of political institutions” and the fact that decisions are therefore left to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, who was looking on in the debate in the House of Lords.