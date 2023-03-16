I think it will happen: NI actor Liam Neeson on the prospect of a united Ireland

The actor made the comments while speaking to Sky News’ Beth Rigby on Thursday night.

A united Ireland ‘will happen’ and Britain will be pleased about it, award-winning Northern Ireland actor Liam Neeson has said.

Asked about the prospect of Irish reunification, Mr Neeson said that if it was to happen, everyone in Northern Ireland would have to be ‘appeased’.

“I think it will happen. I think Britain will be pleased. I think it could happen, yeah. But you know, everybody has to be appeased. The Protestants in Northern Ireland have a strong voice,” he told Sky News.

“I hear them, I know where they are coming from and they have to be respected. If there is going to be a united Ireland, their voice has to be heard and they need to be represented if a united Ireland comes about.”

Mr Neeson was brought up a Catholic in Ballymena and began his acting career on stage in Northern Ireland, performing during The Troubles.

During the interview, he also reflected on the dangers facing actors during those years.

"There were a couple of nights where the theatre would get a telephone call to be told there's a bomb, and we'd have to go out onto the street with the audience, and the soldiers came in and searched, and maybe an hour I say, okay, you can go back in again,” he said.

"It was dangerous but I guess because of my age and because I loved what I was doing, I was just in a bubble."

Reflecting on the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Neeson said the peace deal was an ‘extraordinary achievement’.

"There was just a feeling in the air, you know, of change - and change for good,” he said.

The Hollywood actor also called for Northern Ireland’s politicians to get back into government.

"They're representing the people of the North of Ireland - get back to work. You're drawing the salary still,” he said.

"On the world stage, when you see what's happening in Ukraine and stuff and there's a politician talking about [how] we have to get our sausages in from Britain into Belfast, it's like, come on, seriously is this where we're at?”