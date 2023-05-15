Ian Paisley hits out at Chris Heaton-Harris after SoS didn’t attend North West 200

Mike Browne of BE/RK Racing Yamaha during Supersport Practice at Ballysally Roundabout, Coleraine (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press) — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The Secretary of State has been criticised for not attending this year’s North West 200.

DUP MP and motorcycling fan Ian Paisley Jr said Chris Heaton-Harris’ failure to attend the event — one of the biggest in the sporting calendar — shows a “complete lack of central government support”.

Mr Paisley believes the Secretary of State missed out by not attending the road race.

“I was disappointed that the Secretary of State failed to attend,” he said.

“He is the first Secretary of State in many years never to attend a race.

“Given it is the biggest outdoor sporting event on the entire island, I think that was a missed opportunity.”

Official figures show that the race weekend annually generates £12m in revenue across the hospitality and tourism industry in Northern Ireland and in previous years has attracted more than 150,000 visitors from all over the world.

Mr Paisley is convinced that this year’s event welcomed more guests than previous years.

“The North West 200 is Northern Ireland’s equivalent of the Monaco Grand Prix for motorbikes,” he added.

“The high speed, glamour and massive number of visitors is incredible. I have no doubt that Saturday’s races set record-breaking numbers of attendees.

“When all the numbers are counted, we will see a significant investment into the local economy because of the race.”

Despite its popularity, however, the North West 200 almost didn’t happen this year.

In February, the North West 200 and all other motorcycle road races, short circuit and trials events in Northern Ireland were cancelled due to what organisers said were crippling public liability insurance costs.

However, in March, the event’s organiser, Coleraine & District Motor Club Ltd, said that, after a sizable donation by a prominent businessman and a revision of the quotation in connection with the insurance premium, the North West 200 would take place this year.

Mr Paisley said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the local community.

He wants to work with central government to help secure and maintain the future of motorsport in Northern Ireland.

“I was tasked to chair the independent motorsport task force into the future of the sport,” he added.

“My report set out a strategy of how to improve and develop the sector.”

However, Mr Paisley feels disappointed that Mr Heaton-Harris and others have not grasped the opportunity to help enhance the scene.

“Central government has failed to take this forward despite the obvious opportunity,” he said.

He urged Mr Heaton-Harris to do something to help protect and maintain motorsports in Northern Ireland.

“Central government must now adopt and put in place the proposals made by the motorsport task force and see that NI PLC benefits from and supports our wonderful sporting heritage,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted for comment.