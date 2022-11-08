Ian Paisley introduces House of Commons Bill requiring ‘supermajority’ on any referendum votes

The DUP MP Ian Paisley has introduced a Bill into the House of Commons seeking to require a so-called ‘supermajority’ for any referendum across the UK to succeed.

Mr Paisley introduced the Referendum Supermajority Bill on Tuesday, with the second reading stage to be January 20 next year.

The Bill – if legislated – would apply across the country including any future united-Ireland vote or a Scottish referendum poll.

According to the Good Friday Agreement, any referendum for a united-Ireland can be decided by a 50% + 1 vote.

In the paper submitted to the House of Commons upon the presentation of Mr Paisley’s Bill, it states the Bill acts to: “Require a supermajority of votes in favour of a proposal for constitutional change on which a referendum is being held in order for it to be decided in the affirmative”.

Reaction to the move from the North Antrim MP came swiftly from political opponents who slammed the move.

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry called it a “stunt” and said it was “purely a paper exercise in practice”, adding it will “go absolutely nowhere”.

In response, Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew tweeted: “For a political party with ‘Democracy’ in its name, they really don’t have a grasp of it at all.”

Meanwhile, SDLP MP Claire Hanna accused Mr Paisley of engaging in “an exercise in trolling”.

“The Good Friday Agreement is clear, including the principles of consent, of parity of esteem and on the agreed mechanism for any future change in the constitutional status,” she said.

“This is essentially an exercise in trolling from an MP who has decided against being a serious political actor.

“The SDLP is dedicated to the creation of a new Ireland, through planning and by consent and as a decision for the people in all their diversity.

“We aim for the highest possible endorsement and support for a new Ireland but remind the proposer of this stunt that all votes are equal.”

The DUP and Mr Paisley has been approached for comment.