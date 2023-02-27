Ian Paisley’s brother says DUP should go back into Stormont Assembly

The twin brother of DUP MP Ian Paisley has said politicians need to form an Executive in Stormont ahead of a potential deal over the NI Protocol.

Rev Kyle Paisley – who is minister at Oulton Broad Free Presbyterian Church in Suffolk – made the comments after sharing a video of the chair of the European Research Group (ERG) chair Mark Francois.

In a social media post on Sunday, he said: “I believe they should be in the Assembly and part of the Exec., and arguing their case in B'fast and in London at the same time.”

"Why is this so impossible, so unworthy?”

He also criticised any involvement with the ERG, a group of backbench Eurosceptic Tory MPs whose members include Jacob Rees-Mogg and Suella Braverman.

“Besides, the ERG are doing diddly squat to help local democracy in Northern Ireland. Why be bound up with them?” he asked.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The ERG’s Rees-Mogg has said the "devil is in the detail" of any deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol as it appeared Rishi Sunak would fail to win over the Democratic Unionist Party.

The former Cabinet minister told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "There are two things we need to know: one is what the DUP thinks, because the protocol itself sets out in its first article that it is subsidiary to the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement.

"So, if the DUP doesn't think that it meets test, that will be very influential among Conservative MPs.

"I'm afraid with all the EU deals the devil is in the detail, so when people say 'we need to see the legal text', they are not larking about, they really want to see it to understand what the effect is."