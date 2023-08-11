Ian Paisley’s play for TUV vote puts self-interest ahead of NI, says Doug Beattie

Ian Paisley is putting self-interest ahead of Northern Ireland’s future in courting the TUV vote ahead of the next general election, UUP leader Doug Beattie has said.

The DUP MP was asked about a return to power-sharing on the Nolan Show yesterday and described comments made by Leo Varadkar as a “dig at unionism”.

Mr Paisley said the Taoiseach had “largely dismantled” Anglo-Irish relations for a period with “unsettling” comments that he had previously made.

UUP leader Doug Beattie

He also said the “ball was at the toe” of the UK Government when it came to making the changes necessary to facilitate a Stormont return.

Mr Beattie said Mr Paisley’s input was an attempt to court the hardline TUV vote ahead of the next general election.

“Ian Paisley is clearly in protest mode if his interview on the Nolan Show is anything to go by,” he added.

“That means he has calculated his own self-interest should be put ahead of Northern Ireland in the hope he will secure the TUV vote in the forthcoming general election. If the DUP decide to be pragmatic, in order to restore devolution, he hopes that he can lay the blame elsewhere.

“It’s a well-trodden tactic by those on a solo run, the question is, will people be fooled?”

Meanwhile, Mr Beattie’s party colleague, Reg Empey, said DUP MP Sammy Wilson was “in total denial” of his responsibility for difficulties associated with the Windsor Framework.

“Sammy Wilson was the DUP’s Mr Brexit, telling the people of Northern Ireland how much better off we would be outside of the EU,” said Lord Empey.

“What he didn’t tell the people, despite being warned many times, was that without firing a shot, republicans would see the border moved from Newry to Sammy’s constituency in Larne.

“During the disastrous negotiations between London and Brussels, Sammy, and his colleagues at Westminster, kept the then Governments of Theresa May and Boris Johnson in power.

“In order to ‘get Brexit done’ on October 2, 2019, Boris proposed to Brussels that a border would be established in the Irish Sea, that border inspection posts would be erected, goods coming from GB to NI would have to be notified to the authorities in advance and they would have to comply with EU regulations and EU law.

“This proposal was contained in a seven-page document entitled ‘explanatory note’.

“On the same day as this was published, the DUP described this document as a serious and sensible way forward.

“In the absence of a statement dissenting from this at the time, it means that Sammy Wilson agreed with Boris’s proposal for an Irish Sea border.

“To now denounce business leaders is rank hypocrisy. He takes no responsibility for leading unionists into an ambush from which we have not yet recovered.”

Sir Reg Empey

Mr Empey was a member of the House of Lords Committee that recently produced a report highlighting difficulties with the Windsor Framework.

He added that he was aware of its “pitfalls”.

“I am tired of listening to those who complain and criticise everything and everybody except themselves, as we try to find a way out of this mess,” he said.

“Sammy and his colleagues were well warned about the risks of an ill-prepared Brexit, but they charged on with no coherent plan for dealing with the UK/EU border which was bound to be somewhere.

“All of our current problems were foreseen and foreseeable. That they held the balance of power in London throughout this time makes their culpability even greater.

“Boris took them and the rest of us to the cleaners.”