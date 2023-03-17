‘I’m a big supporter of Windsor Framework’ Joe Biden tells Taoiseach

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during a breakfast meeting she hosted at her official residence in Washington DC. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) at a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

US President Joe Biden is a ‘big supporter’ of the Windsor Framework, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been told.

Mr Biden hosted Mr Varadkar at the White House today as part of events to mark St Patrick’s Day, with the US President re-iterating his support for the Windsor Framework.

"I very strongly supported the Windsor Framework, which I know you do too," said the President.

Mr Biden also thanked the Taoiseach for "standing together" with the US against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It means a great deal speaking out against Russia's brutal aggression," he said.

The US President said he and Leo Varadkar had "a lot to talk about" as he mentioned the "deepening economic ties" between the US and Ireland.

Mr Biden said St Patrick’s Day was a ‘big day’ in his family.

"It's a big day in my grandparents' household, our household, a big day here, and I know a bigger day at home,” he told Mr Varadkar.

The President then referenced a quote by Irish poet William Butler Yeats - Think where man's glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.

Mr Biden said: "Well, you've been a great friend, a great friend to the United States. Ireland and the United States share friendship and long, long traditions."

He said many Americans look forward to St Patrick's Day.

Leo Varadkar began his comments to Mr Biden with some remarks in Irish.

The Taoiseach then thanked the President for backing Ireland's position on issues related to Brexit.

"I really want to thank you for your help and support and understanding for our position on Brexit in recent years, it really made a difference and we've got to a good place now, I think, with the Windsor Framework, where we can have an agreement that lasts which is important for Northern Ireland, and also important for British, Irish and European relations," he said.

The Irish premier also hailed Mr Biden's role in supporting Ukraine.

"America is at its best when it stands with its European partners to defend freedom and democracy," he said.

"Thank you for that. I know you'll stay the course for us, with us, and we'll stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Mr Varadkar also spoke about the President's upcoming visit to Ireland.

"I promise you that we're going to roll out the red carpet and it's going to be a visit like no other," he said.

"Everyone's excited about it already. We're going to have great crowds who'd love to see you."

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris has said new post-Brexit trading arrangements agreed by the European Union and the UK are an ‘essential step’ to ensure peace and progress in Northern Ireland, .

During an address at a breakfast event attended by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Ms Harris re-iterated President Joe Biden’s support for the Windsor Framework.

She said Northern Ireland's peace was hard-won and should be cherished.

The vice president said the US administration viewed issues around Northern Ireland and the need to preserve the fundamentals of the Good Friday peace agreement "very seriously".

"As President Biden has said, the Windsor Framework is an essential step to ensure peace and progress, and to ensure that it is strengthened and preserved," she said.

It comes after Hillary Clinton suggested that DUP Assembly members opposed to the Windsor Framework should resign and allow the others to form a new government at Stormont.

Mrs Clinton told the BBC the parties here had been elected to form a government and if they couldn’t, they should “resign and let someone from their party who is willing to be part of a new government move forward”.

“Let’s get the government up and going... My thought always is you never agree with somebody 100%of the time. Find the 60, 70% of what you do agree on, get it done and then continue to talk and, you know, argue about what remains,” she said.

“So let’s get the government up and going. Let’s do the things government is expected to do.”