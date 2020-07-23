I'm an MP for everyone, insists Finucane after hostile reception in loyalist area

North Belfast MP John Finucane said he would continue to represent everyone in his constituency despite receiving a hostile reception when he attended a protest against an illegal dump in a loyalist area.

The Sinn Fein MP arrived unannounced on at the protest site on the Crumlin Road on Tuesday.

Residents in the area had been forced to leave their homes due to an infestation of rats and flies.

"There were some people there who were making it very clear that I wasn't to be there. It wasn't my area," the MP told Radio Ulster.

"It was unfortunate that that happened. It's language that may not be surprising, but it's disappointing. I don't really care where people come from. I want to be doing what I can to help them."

Loyalist community worker Winston Irvine said that while Mr Finucane's support was welcome, his unannounced arrival had caused concern.

"The measured approach to the situation is very welcome," he added.

"In terms of the context of north Belfast, we haven't reconciled these communities. Awareness was lacking."