Immensely rich and deranged psychopaths own the world, suspended GP Anne McCloskey tells election hustings

Independent candidate also accused Executive parties of selling off 25% of Northern Ireland’s land mass

Conspiracy theories shared by a suspended Derry GP have been dismissed as “nonsense” and “extremely odd”.

At a Derry Trades Union Council election hustings, Independent candidate Anne McCloskey accused Executive parties of selling off 25% of the land mass of Northern Ireland for mining, minerals and “probably for a nuclear waste disposal facility”.

Referring to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s abandoned plans for a £355bn bridge linking Scotland to Northern Ireland, she added: “So that’s what Boris’s bridge is from, they will be taking their nuclear waste and putting it in our beautiful island on these people’s watch.

“Think very carefully who you vote for on May 5 because we need to wake up, otherwise there’s no way back from this horror that is being prepared for us.”

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Nuclear Waste Services made it clear that Northern Ireland is not participating in the geological disposal facility (GDF) siting process and there were “no plans” to site a GDF in Northern Ireland.

Policy on the management of radioactive waste is devolved within the UK.

Nuclear Waste Services said: “Any future policy decisions in relation to geological disposal in Northern Ireland would be a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive.

“A search for a suitable location for a geological disposal facility for higher activity radioactive waste is currently taking place in England and Wales only, based on the need for both a suitable site and a willing host community.”

During the event held at the City Hotel, Ms McCloskey also said “we are witnessing the dismantling of a civilisation”.

She referred to vaccinations as “injectable genetic therapy” which are in clinical trials for another year.

She added: “I said in August of 2020 in the Guildhall Square in Derry that these were to provide a digital identity so that people could be chipped and pinned for their central bank digital currency.

“And all this is about universal basic income, about simply softening people up for what is going to be totalitarian technocratic government control. Stormont can’t fix this.

“Boris Johnson is not in charge, what are in charge are a very small conglomerate of immensely rich, deranged psychopaths, who own the world, who own the banks.

“People think that the banks are some sort of autonomous servants of the people. The banks rule the world and for anybody to pretend that as a politician they can change anything, it’s just ludicrous.”

Dr Laurence Dorman, chair of the Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland, said Ms McCloskey’s claims about Covid are “nonsense” and “not based in fact”.

“GPs take every new medicine seriously,” he said. “We take our advice and guidance from the MHRA – which is the safety body for medicines around the UK – and also the advice of our chief medical officer.

“We take any new medications seriously and safety is our primary concern. Vaccinations have been proven over decades to save lives and the new vaccinations for Covid-19 are no different.

“They have saved countless lives. GPs are family doctors who devote their careers to protecting their patients. They would never administer a medicine that they didn’t trust fully, that they wouldn’t advocate for their own families.”

SDLP election candidate Sinead McLaughlin said: "I agree with Anne McCloskey on one thing, which is that people in the Foyle constituency need to consider very carefully how they vote on May 5.

"People in Derry have now become accustomed to the weird and strange comments of Anne McCloskey. She is saying things that fit with some odd conspiracy theory around world events and which have no bearing in fact or science. The remarks she made were extremely odd."

In October 2020, Ms McCloskey "reluctantly" resigned due to her views "differing considerably" with that of pro-life party Aontu over the handling of the pandemic.

In September 2021, she was given an interim suspension following an interim orders tribunal hearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

According to the GMC, Ms McCloskey is still interim suspended and therefore unable to practise medicine in the UK.

The UK’s Department for Transport declined to comment on claims that the proposed ‘Boris Bridge’ was being built to transport nuclear waste to Northern Ireland, saying it would not be drawn into conspiracy theories.