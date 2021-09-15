Implement the race equality strategy you promised 16 years ago, MLAs told

Black and ethnic minority groups ‘an afterthought’ in sectarian divide

Black and ethnic minority groups have questioned why no “formal request” for funding has been made to implement a Racial Equality Strategy 16 years after it was drafted.

A number of black and minority ethnic-led organisations visited Stormont yesterday, a year after the Assembly debated and renewed its commitment to racial equality.

The groups challenged MLAs to honour commitments to take concrete action to create a society where all members are valued and minorities are protected from discrimination and harassment and seen as equal citizens.

The North West Migrants Forum led the initiative, with help from the Belfast Multi-cultural Association, Horn of Africa People’s Aid NI, East Africa Youth NI, Multi-Ethnic Sports & Cultures NI, the BME Women Network, Ethnic Minority Sport NI and the Belfast Islamic Centre.

The groups are supported by the Committee on the Administration of Justice, Equality Coalition and Amnesty International.

MLAs were asked to sign a non-partisan pledge to commit to fulfilling existing obligations and to setting a timetable for action. It received cross-community support from 24 MLAs.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph afterwards, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, director of programmes at the North West Migrants Forum, said: “The lack of a political voice for ethnic minority and migrant communities has rendered them less visible than the dominant communities.

“Despite being citizens, we are still often seen as an afterthought, secondary in importance to the sectarian divide.

“It was great to have cross-community support today, but we need more than just words, which have done little to bring change or implement policies in the past 16 years.

“We need our politicians to speak out and take concrete action. We have raised that challenge today. I hope the MLAs will take their responsibilities and commitments seriously.

“For those who have not signed our pledge, we ask them to get in contact with us and be our champions in Stormont.

“The Minister for Finance confirmed his commitment to racial equality.

“He also said he has not received a formal request to increase the budget to implement racial equality.

“Time and time again, we have asked for a resourced, time-bound action plan, and it is very disappointing to learn that the Executive Office has not made such a request to fully resource racial equality.”

“The black and minority ethnic community is a growing voter block who will have an impact in many constituencies in the upcoming election.

“Racial equality is an international obligation, and it is now time we take our MLAs to task. We want them to walk the talk. Action is what we need, not just lip service to racial justice.”

In a letter to the First and Deputy First Ministers, Mrs Seenoi-Barr asked them to appoint an advisor on race who is independent of the Executive Office and who can “alert ministers to potential issues down the track”.

They were also asked to prioritise ethnic monitoring, which has been mandatory in Great Britain since 2011 and will form part of Ireland’s National Action Plan against racism, due for publication later this year.

The collection and use of ethnic monitoring data enables health services to identify and respond to health inequalities experienced by different social groups.

The Belfast Islamic Centre was one of the consultees in the initial Racial Equality Strategy 16 years ago.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Unfortunately, 16 years on and six years on from the updated Racial Equality Strategy, most of it has not been implemented.

“Ethnic minorities are citizens of this country, not merely guests, even if we have often been overlooked. We have been and continue to be an integral part of life in Northern Ireland.

“We hope that MLAs will take up the challenge given today to make actual change on the ground. We need your actions, not just your words.”

A spokesperson for TEO said racism across society has a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities.

"It is a critical issue that requires a whole of government and whole of society approach to address.

“The Executive Office is absolutely committed to the full implementation of the Executive’s Racial Equality Strategy, which aims to tackle racial inequalities and eradicate racism and hate crime,” he continued:

“Significant progress has been made in a number of areas, but there is much more to do. We will continue to work, in partnership across the Executive, with our minority ethnic communities and across wider society to deliver the remaining key actions.

"Our aim remains to realise the vision of society which is strengthened by its ethnic diversity, where we can live together free from racism, racial inequality and unlawful racial discrimination.”

On the issue of funding, he concluded: “It is important that the crucial work to promote racial equality is integrated and mainstreamed within the work of all departments, and TEO’s commitments contained in the strategy are funded from within the department’s baseline budget.”