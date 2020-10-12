In the dark: Mid Ulster councillors invited to see stars... during the day

Seeing stars: Inside the new Dark Sky Observatory in Davagh Forest in Co Tyrone

Councillors who believed they would be seeing stars next weekend have been left in the dark over why they weren't invited to a night-time showcase of a new observatory in Northern Ireland.

Representatives in Mid Ulster want to change the time of their invite to the new Dark Sky Observatory - because they were invited in the middle of the day.

The facility opens at Davagh Forest, near Cookstown, this Saturday. It is one of only two Dark Sky parks on the island of Ireland. But an attempt to grace its grand opening with a visit by local dignitaries quickly ran into trouble.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council's policy and resource committee, Ulster Unionist councillor Derek McKinney raised the issue.

"Councillors have been invited to the Dark Sky Observatory in the middle of the day," he said.

"The object of the visit is to see the sky in the dark. I don't think it is fair to ask councillors to attend in the middle of the day. I know social distancing may be an issue but there are other nights that we could see the full benefit of the project. It just seems a wee bit inappropriate."

Sinn Fein councillor Niamh Doris agreed.

"A lot of work has been put into this project and I am looking forward to seeing it but I just don't think we will get the full effect and be able to sell it to the people in the community as well, if we don't see it when it is darker," she said.

Cookstown DUP councillor Wilbert Buchanan said: "3pm is no good to anyone who is working. We need to be there for the dark skies so I think we need a change of time."

It emerged at the meeting that the First and deputy First Ministers, the council chairperson and their deputy, a Stormont minister and other representatives from key stakeholder groups had been invited to attend a Friday night event.

Fifteen people are set to attend on Friday night, the upper limit for a gathering of that nature, according to a council officer.

Dungannon councillor Walter Cuddy said it was a pity local representatives could not attend this session instead.

"There are a lot of people there that we are always asking to come to this area," said Mr Cuddy. "You would have thought we could have knocked this back a bit to let the situation improve to let more councillors attend. This is an opportunity to network and build bridges and ideas for the future with these people. I feel it is maybe an opportunity missed."