Independent candidate Claire Sugden using her artistic flair for election material

Assembly candidate Claire Sugden has revealed how she has been working into the wee small hours creating her own election posters, leaflets and social media imagery.

Despite having no formal graphics training, the former East Londonderry MLA designs and writes all of her own election material — something she has been doing since she first stood for Stormont six years ago.

“It saves me a considerable amount of money and it’s something I enjoy,” explained the independent unionist and former justice minister. “Whenever I was at the age when I was deciding what it was I wanted to do with my life, it was either politics or art. I ended up going down the political route, so it’s kind of nice that when it comes to election times, I can exercise that other side of things.

“I have an A-level in art and that’s it. It’s all self-taught. My husband is a computer games artist, so I take a lot of advice from him, but a lot of it is Googling how to do things and, I think, having a bit of an eye for design anyway. None of it is perfect, I’m sure someone who is qualified and experienced in this field would be able to pull up something quicker and a lot more eye-catching, but I’m pleased with the way it turns out.”

The Coleraine woman said she spent a few days last week “going round the constituency getting some photographs just to get nice fresh images for the literature”, but overall she’s kept to the same colour scheme and theme for her election content since she first stood in 2016.

“It can take a while, but sitting down I can get into a bit of a zone with it. You can find me maybe starting it at 5pm and still sitting until 3am in the morning because I’m on a bit of a roll with it. There’s other days when I get a bit of a block and that’s usually the days where you’re under pressure and trying to make deadlines for printers.”

She joked: “If the election doesn’t go my way, maybe I have another career!”