Inequalities clear says expert as energy payments to public are delayed yet £14k has been spent to heat MLA offices

It is “particularly galling” that energy payments have not been made to the public while MLAs receive allowances to heat their offices, an academic and expert on the social security system has said.

Assembly Commission data this week revealed that over £14,000 has been paid out to heat MLA constituency offices during this financial year.

The period both pre-dates the most recent Assembly election last May, as well as the months afterwards when an Executive was not in place and MLAs were largely absent from Stormont.

The information was produced following a written question from East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden, with figures showing a £14,002 spend between April and October 2022.

The claims period coincides with a sharp rise in the cost of living, including rocketing oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick, a lecturer researching the social security system and socio-economic rights at Ulster University, said heat was becoming a luxury.

“Heat used in a constituency office is a legitimate expense for an MLA,” she said.

“But the £14,000 claim which will grow over the winter months highlights the inequity of access to warmth,” she said.

“While fuel might be considered a basic amenity to a politician on a comfortable income, for those on the lowest incomes, fuel is increasingly becoming a luxury.

“It’s a particularly galling situation considering elected representatives are toothless, unable to wield influence on the Westminster government to get the much-needed £600 payment to people immediately.

“It seems to be a case of ‘I’m alright Jack’ for MLAs while others desperately search for the means to keep warm.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden said the figures she obtained underlined the current soaring cost of energy.

“The costs for the winter months will dwarf this £14,000 spend, highlighting the real pressures that are facing everyone this winter,” she said.

“It underlines the costs that are and will continue to hit households — making the delivery of the £600 energy payment to people in Northern Ireland even more vital.

“No-one is immune from these rises. Support must be forthcoming and in the absence of a functioning Executive, this must come from central government.”

Sinead Quinn, spokesperson for Derry Against Fuel Poverty, a pressure group which has called for action on the cost of living, said MLAs were not facing having to make difficult choices.

“This issue highlights the inequality those of us on low incomes are experiencing right now,” she said.

“We’re all well aware that there is massive black hole in Stormont’s finances. We’re all tightening our belts so much we can barely breathe.

“It’s about time Stormont did the same,” she added.