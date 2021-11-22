Infrastructure minister backs SNP call to share out £20bn after Scotland bridge plans to be scrapped

A view from Torr Head on the north Antrim coast looking over the Straits of Moyle towards the tip of the Mull of Kintyre in southwest Scotland which is a distance of 12 miles at its closest (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has backed a call from the SNP, stating that £20bn that would have been used to build a bridge to Scotland is shared out between the two countries.

It follows reports that long running plans to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland or Northern Ireland will be officially scrapped.

With estimates the gargantuan infrastructure project could cost up to £20bn, the SNP made a highly optimistic request that the money should instead be shared out between the two devolved regions.

The SDLP’s Nichola Mallon has now written to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been an enthusiastic supporter of the bridge plan in the past, to tell him to hand over the funding for the “Tory vanity project”.

Read more Boris Johnson plan for NI to Scotland tunnel dead in the water

“Finally Boris Johnson seems to accept that his vanity project, the Boris Bridge, is not only technically unworkable but is a gross misuse of public money,” she said.

“Now this issue is set to be put to bed, I have today sent a memo to the Prime Minister calling for this promised investment to be provided to the North so it can be used to enhance our public services to ensure we can deliver what our citizens and communities deserve.

“After almost 15 years of the DUP and Sinn Féin leading Government, our public services are continuing to crumble. Only the SDLP is standing up to Boris and his cronies in Number 10 to prioritise the needs of people over party political self interest. It’s long past time the promises of investment and delivery in New Decade New Approach materialised.”

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster lead said earlier: “Let’s be honest, Boris Johnson’s plans for a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland were daft, but the funding that was suggested for it can and should be made available,” he said.

“It could then be spent on transport and connectivity projects that are worthwhile and deliverable and compatible with our climate obligations.

“The Tories’ HS2 snub to Northern England last week shows how their promises can’t be trusted. But a fair share of the money earmarked for the bridge project could allow proper investment in projects like high speed rail for Scotland.

“And the money should be allocated to Holyrood and Stormont to spend as they choose, respecting devolution – not spent over the heads of the devolved governments."

The Telegraph had reported that transport expert Sir Peter Hardy said the project was not viable after being asked by the government to examine if such a project was feasible, but said “it would technically be very challenging at the moment”.

He added: “That’s not to say it won’t become viable at some point in the future, but at the moment it would be very, very difficult and expensive.”

It’s further reported by the BBC that the government will agree with Sir Peter’s report.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson told the BBC: “We don’t comment on speculation. The Union Connectivity Review will be published shortly”.