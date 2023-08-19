Insiders on what a 2024 Labour victory would mean for NI: ‘Politicians here want to see you as an honest broker’
Political editor Suzanne Breen speaks to experts about how a Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer may look and its potential impact on Northern Ireland
October 2024. Labour has just won the general election and ended almost a decade and a half of Tory rule. Prime Minister Starmer is settling into Downing Street, but it’s far from the only change of political direction in these islands.