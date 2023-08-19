Insiders on what a 2024 Labour victory would mean for NI: ‘Politicians here want to see you as an honest broker’

Political editor Suzanne Breen speaks to experts about how a Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer may look and its potential impact on Northern Ireland

Sir Keir Starmer could lead Labour back into government next year

Suzanne Breen

October 2024. Labour has just won the general election and ended almost a decade and a half of Tory rule. Prime Minister Starmer is settling into Downing Street, but it’s far from the only change of political direction in these islands.