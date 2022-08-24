Intervention of senior Stormont civil servant to take control of finances a ‘red flag’ claims SDLP MLA

A move by a senior civil servant at the Department of Finance to take control of the finances at Stormont has been described as a “red flag” by one Stormont MLA.

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan made the comments after Neil Gibson at the department confirmed he will act until a new budget is in place.

"It is outrageous that they [civil servants] have once again been placed in this position by political leaders who refuse to take their responsibility to govern seriously,” Mr McCrossan said.

“While government departments can now reach for an emergency pressure release valve, the truth is that this announcement will be cold comfort to thousands of households that can feel pressure building on their own finances as energy bills continue to soar out of control.

"Today’s move doesn’t put in place any new support and is of limited value to working people and vulnerable households facing an incredibly difficult winter.

“The exercise of these emergency powers should be a red flag to political leaders but particularly to Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP. We are crossing breaking points for government and for ordinary people on far too regular a basis.

"The only way to address this crisis is to reform the Executive and help people struggling to make ends meet – there is no political project worth more than that right now.”

Under Section 59 of the Northern Ireland Act, Mr Gibson will not have the power to distribute more than the £400m of unallocated funds Stormont has available from London since the draft budget.

Northern Ireland is currently without a devolved government with the DUP and their leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson refusing to enter into the power sharing institutions or Executive without full implementation of legislation overriding the protocol.

The cross-community arrangements at Stormont mean without the DUP the Executive cannot sit and the party has so far failed to agree a nomination for a Speaker of the Assembly.

With no functioning Assembly the civil servant utilised the powers under the Northern Ireland Act.

While this will not add more new money into the coffers of caretaker ministers at Stormont, the move will open up the ability for more money to be spent and gives further certainty to the departments up until the end of October.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the move was “not uncommon” and said no budget had been agreed between the parties before the Assembly had collapsed.

"There was no budget ever agreed anyway. None of the parties signed up to the budget which Conor Murphy brought to the Assembly,” Mr Wilson told BBC NI’s Talkback.

"There is no indication even if the Assembly were up and running he would be any more successful in bringing forward a budget.

"I suspect even if the Assembly had of been up and running we would be in the same position. Ministers still have the ability to spend money.”

Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson said the move is “unsustainable”.

"Others may be happy for Ni to lurch from one crisis to another,” he said. It is not sustainable in the longer term. It is not good enough.

"We need to get back and do our jobs. Even with this intervention... we can’t initiate any new policy.”

Since April, Stormont departments have had legal right to spend up to 45% of the previous financial year’s budget.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: "The use of Section 59 powers are a matter for the Northern Ireland Department of Finance.

“The people of Northern Ireland need and deserve a stable and accountable devolved government to make decisions on the things that matter most for the people of Northern Ireland.”

A spokesperson for the Stormont Department of Finance confirmed the Permanent Secretary has written to all the departments to establish the cash and resource limits available for ministers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the arrangements were on a “contingency” basis and “are no substitute for an agreed budget”.

"This is necessary as, in the absence of a Budget Act being passed for the 2022-23 year, a number of departments are reaching the limit of the cash that had been authorised by the Assembly in the vote on account in March. This will ensure that services can continue to be delivered,” a spokesperson continued.

"For most departments this new authorisation has been set at approximately 60% of departments’ provision for the 2021-22 financial year. This will be reviewed at the end of October 2022.

“While departments will have legal cover to continue to spend on delivering services, they will still not have the certainty that an agreed budget would provide.”

Mr Gibson was appointed Permanent Secretary in the department in February. He was formerly chief Irish economist with accountancy firm EY.

