Investigation launched after DUP councillor takes airport-funded trip

A standards watchdog has confirmed they have launched an investigation after a DUP councillor took a trip paid for by Belfast International Airport.

The Irish News reported that DUP councillor for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Phillip Brett took a trip to a Cricket World Cup match on May 30 that was paid for by the airport.

The councillor is the DUP's group leader on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

As part of the trip, he received tickets for a cricket match along with return flights, two nights in a hotel and associated hospitality valued at £2,000.

It took place six weeks after Mr Brett proposed, following a recommendation by council planners, to refuse permission for an extension to a car park owned by another business near the airport.

He declared the trip on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's Hospitality and Gifts Register for Elected Members.

There is no allegation of wrongdoing on the part of Mr Brett.

"These were not gifts received by Cllr Brett but he declared his involvement in the events in the interest of openness," said a spokesperson for the DUP.

Mr Brett has been asked for a comment. Belfast International Airport has also been asked for a comment.

We received a complaint about a councillor in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in relation to an alleged conflict of interest. The complaint has now been forwarded for investigation," said a spokesperson for the Local Government Commissioner for Standards.

The complaint was received on 11 July.