'IRA' graffiti targeting UUP councillor appears in Co Down

"Sinister" graffiti targeting a local UUP councillor has been painted on a road sign in Co Down.

The graffiti, on the Drumcaw Road between Castlewellan and Clough, appeared on Wednesday and features the name of Councillor Alan Lewis alongside the crosshairs of a gun and 'IRA'.

Police confirmed they are investigating a report of criminal damage to the road sign.

Mr Lewis was elected to Newry, Mourne and Down Council in last year's council elections and is also a victims' campaigner, working for the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

Mr Lewis said that he had been travelling along the road to visit a constituent around an hour before the graffiti appeared, but that it will not deter him from carrying out his work in the constituency.

“I’m shocked but not surprised at this incident. Unfortunately I am used to receiving verbal and online abuse, which has almost become second nature," the UUP councillor said.

“I work on behalf of everyone regardless of creed or culture and I will not be deterred from doing my job. Many people within the South Down area lived through the worst of the Troubles, some with routine threats and attempts on their lives.

"Those responsible for this graffiti are wannabe gangsters living in the past, romanticising over a bygone era. They don’t intimidate me."

Mr Lewis has two young children and said that his family is concerned by the threats. He said he had taken advice from police regarding his own personal safety.

"The people behind this graffiti need to grow up and wise up. This type of incident is exactly why people do not want to get involved in politics," he said.

"I help constituents right across the district and I focus on bread and butter issues, but there remain some within this area who seek to cause division, raise tension and whip up hate for their own malicious ends."

The UUP councillor called on police to take action against those involved in the incident.

“This is 2020, yet just last year two mortar devices were found in the same area. I want to see the police put anyone who is still wedded to violence out of business permanently so the rest of us can normalise politics, stamp out terrorism and wipe out hate,” Mr Lewis said.

UUP leader Steve Aiken said he was "disgusted" by the incident and said it should be "condemned by all".

“I spoke to Alan and he will not be intimidated. Neither will any other member of the Ulster Unionist Party. Alan is a hard working local councillor and has been given a democratic mandate by the people of Slieve Croob to act on their behalf," Mr Aiken said.

"The nameless bigots and thugs that are responsible for this are a blight on our society. I would ask that if anyone has any information that could help police arrest those responsible to pass it on to the PSNI as soon as possible.”

SEFF's Director of Services Kenny Donaldson said that Mr Lewis is a "valued victims' advocate" and described the graffiti as "disturbing".

“We call upon local political representatives, including Sinn Fein to condemn the graffiti, it is intolerable that someone going about legitimate roles in serving the community should be targeted and highlighted in this way," Mr Donaldson said.

“We are supposed to be in a new dispensation, we are repeatedly told that violence and the threat of violence is in the past. A lot of people are being made liars of when incidents like this occur.

“We will be supporting Alan and his family as required in the times ahead, but also ensuring that he continues to fulfil the important role he holds as our South Down Victims Advocate.”

PSNI Sergeant McIlveen said the incident was reported to police on Wednesday afternoon.

"I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 750 of 19/02/20," he said.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”