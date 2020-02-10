Irish election 2020 as it happened: Sinn Fein secures 37 seats in Dail

Sinn Fein is celebrating a stunning election victory in the Republic, after winning the popular vote, with attention now turning to if the party will enter government - and with who.

The party secured 24.5% of the vote ahead of Fianna Fail on 22.2% and Fine Gael on 20.9%. Sinn Fein will have at least 37 seats, with 28 seats yet to be called. Fianna Fail will be above 40 seats and Fine Gael under 40.

