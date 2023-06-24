Irish government ‘increasingly led by Northern ultras’ on legacy criticism, UUP veteran claims

A high-profile unionist has accused the Irish government of “being led by Northern ultras” over its criticism of the controversial Troubles Legacy Bill.

Jeff Dudgeon hit out at threats from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that Ireland will consider taking an interstate case if the legislation is passed.

He said there was “hypocrisy” in the Republic’s attacks on the Bill’s proposed immunity.

The Bill proposes an effective offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body.

It has been opposed by victims groups, human rights experts, Amnesty International and all political parties in Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said this week: "The Bill has not yet been enacted, and certainly if it is enacted, if it does become law, we will then at that point give consideration to whether an interstate case is appropriate, so we certainly don't rule that out.”

But Mr Dudgeon, who served for five years as a UUP councillor on Belfast City Council, said he was “saddened” by the Taoiseach’s comments.

“There is a strong element of hypocrisy in attacks on the Bill’s proposed immunity, given the three 1920s amnesties in the Irish Free State for soldiers, on all sides - a topic not brought up during recent discussions in the decade of centenaries,” he wrote in a letter to The Irish Times.

“Since the 1998 Belfast Agreement, there have also been a large number of part-amnesties to which the Irish government has subscribed, like the early release of convicted prisoners, or even demanded, like an end to UK requests for extradition. This is not to mention the ‘On the Run’ letters of comfort for those who fled across the Border.”

Mr Dudgeon said an interstate case is inappropriate for various political and practical reasons.

He noted that Ireland’s last interstate case against the UK was a demand in 2014 to re-examine a 1978 ruling that the UK did not torture the so-called 'Hooded Men’. It failed by seven votes to one and took four years to decide.

Mr Dudgeon wrote: "Such a timeframe suggests the new arrangements proposed in the Legacy Bill would be near conclusion before any further Strasbourg judgment and thus a further application would be practically pointless.

“Dublin, in its diplomatic policy, seems increasingly led by Northern ultras on these issues but the end result is more likely to undermine support for the Council of Europe in Britain, already a live and fraught debate, than force London to radically amend its Bill.”

Mr Dudgeon said interstate cases were rare - the only current one, not involving Russia or Armenia, is Liechtenstein v the Czech Republic which concerns the seizure in 1945 of the art treasures of head of state Prince Hans-Adam II.

“Strasbourg is best kept as a guardian, a court of last resort regarding extreme denials of rights where governments concerned are not minded to compromise and not for repetitive point-scoring,” he wrote.

Questioned on the Bill in the Dail this week, Mr Varadkar told TDs: "I just want to reiterate and restate the government's opposition to this Legacy Bill.

"We think it's entirely the wrong approach to give former army servicemen, former IRA and paramilitary terrorists immunity from prosecution.

"We owe it to the victims to make sure that we all do everything we can to make sure that any information that can be given to the police is given to the police and that those people are prosecuted if at all possible.

"And that's why we're very much against this legacy Bill and I've made that very clear to the Prime Minister, as has the Tanaiste (Micheal Martin) with his counterparts.

"It's been discussed with the US president, and is discussed at European level as well."