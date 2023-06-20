Irish government to provide Ulster University’s Magee campus with nearly £40m

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to sign off €50 million funding today for a range of North-South projects including a major investment at Ulster University’s Derry campus to expand cross-border education.

Around €45 million (£38.4 million) will be through the Department of Further & Higher Education to develop a new teaching and student services building at the Derry campus.

It will include new lecture and seminar spaces, computer labs and student services. The development will also free up space in other buildings for teaching.

The new building is part of Ulster University’s development plan to provide a campus that can increase student numbers in Derry to 6,500 and beyond.

It will underpin teaching and research between Ulster University and Atlantic Technological University-Donegal and promote cross-border education in the region.

The development also fulfils the Irish government’s commitment under the New Decade, New Approach agreement to invest in the Derry campus.

A new Youth Forum will also be set up as part of Dublin’s Shared Island initiative, bringing together up to 80 young people from across the border later this year to set out their vision and values for a shared future on the island.

Funding for other projects includes a new respite and therapeutic centre for children diagnosed with cancer and their families from across the island of Ireland.

There will also be investment in two new all-island bio-economy demonstrator facilities for the agriculture and marine sectors, as well as funding to complete the tender process for the Narrow Water Bridge project this year.

Earlier this month, Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly approved funding for 250 student nursing and midwifery places in Northern Ireland in an unprecedented move following Stormont budget cuts.

The €10m investment will mean 200 undergraduate places for students from the Republic and 50 for students from Northern Ireland.