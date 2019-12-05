Irish language signs to be placed on six Belfast streets

Six streets in west Belfast will have new Irish language signage.

Surveys of everyone appearing on the electoral register for the streets in question were carried out, in accordance with the council's policy for the erection of dual language street signs.

At least two thirds of those surveyed in the streets were in favour of the proposal to erect a second street name plate in Irish.

Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee agreed to the application, which is expected to be ratified at the next full council meeting in January.

North Link will have the Irish name An Nasc Thuaidh, Tardree Park will be Pairc an Aird Fhraoigh, while Norglen Gardens will appear as Garraithe an Ghleanna Thuaidh.

Avoca Close will be signposted as Clos Abhoca, Monagh Grove will be Garran na Mona, while Norglen Parade will appear as Paraid an Ghleann Thuaidh.

The translations were authenticated by Queen's University, the approved translator for Belfast City Council, and the Belfast City Council Irish language officer.

The council's policy on the erection of a second street name plate requires that at least two thirds of the people surveyed must be in favour of the proposal to erect a second street sign in a language other than English.

A total of 397 people were in favour of the new signs across the six street survey, 136 did not respond, while three people said they were not in favour.