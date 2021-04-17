Irish president Higgins calls for end to segregated education in NI after riots

Irish president Michael D Higgins has said that segregated education in Northern Ireland can no longer be justified in the wake of disorder involving young people across the region.

President Higgins said educating pupils based on the their religious background is “abandoning them to parcels of hate and memory that others are manipulating”.

He made the comments during an interview with RTE's Late Late Show to mark his upcoming 80th birthday on Sunday.

The Irish president was speaking following violence on the streets of Northern Ireland following a decision by the Public Prosecution Service not to prosecute members of Sinn Fein for their attendance at the funeral of IRA man Bobby Storey, despite coronavirus regulations.

The disorder has also been linked to unionist anger around the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, brought in to prevent a border on the island of Ireland by creating a trade border in the Irish Sea.

“Who in 2021 can justify the teaching of children separately on the basis of belief? Is it important if you talk about an ethical present and an ambitious future that you deal with it,” President Higgins told host Ryan Tubridy.

He cited social deprivation as one of the reasons for young people getting involved in the trouble and said this should have already been addressed.

“Why has it taken so long to put in resources of renewal where you have streets where shops are abandoned?” he said.

Irish President Michael D Higgins (Danny Lawson/PA)

Around 7% of pupils in Northern Ireland are currently educated in integrated schools, which are open to children from all religious backgrounds and none.

The vast majority of pupils in Northern Ireland are educated in schools segregated along Catholic/Protestant lines.

Last month Seaview Primary School in Glenarm became the first Catholic primary in Northern Ireland to be approved for integrated status.

The Integrated Education Fund (IEF) works to further the case for integrated education in Northern Ireland by financially supporting integrated schools and helping others to make the transition.

Integrated education is often put forward as one potential long-term solution to contention around religion in the region.

During his wide-ranging interview the Irish president also discussed his own experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he was worried about how the general public dealt with loneliness during the lockdowns.

"Oh yes I have (been lonely), it was one of the experiences that I really worried about, but not about myself,” he said.

“I have grounds to walk in and the big dogs that I enjoy, I kept thinking as I watched television - what if you were in a flat? What if you had someone who was dependent on you with special needs and you were two or three stories up, how could I begin to compare my experience with that?

“In Covid, some people had it harder and those people with less resources who are in circumstances where they couldn’t move about, they had it harder.”

He also revealed how he was feeling ahead of his landmark birthday.

"I’m in two minds about it, first of all, I think age is only a concept but I've been very very fortunate to have the experiences that I’ve had and to have been able to meet so many people,” he said.

“Why I hesitated slightly is that so many good friends of mine even in the past year have passed away and in a sense, I miss them.”