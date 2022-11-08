Irish TD left ‘very concerned’ by Mary Lou McDonald’s comments on IRA and gangland violence

Irish politician Heather Humphreys has said she is “very concerned” after Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said there was “no comparison” between the IRA and gangland criminals.

The Fine Gael Rural Minister for Cavan-Monaghan said it was a "terrible" thing to say and that many people had been hurt by it.

The Sinn Fein leader made the comments in a radio interview on Sunday.

She had been asked about a previous statement where she said she does not have “any time” for former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall, while former parliamentary party members have previously been convicted of terrorism offences and her party has a sitting TD who served prison time on explosive charges.

Dowdall was jailed for four years last month for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016.

Speaking to Newstalk’s On the Record With Gavan Reilly, Ms McDonald said: “I think if we’re going to talk about things that happened in the course of the conflict, that’s one thing, that’s one discussion.

“As somebody who represents the North Inner City from Dublin, and who has seen and sees at first-hand the damage, the corrosive damage that so-called gangland has caused to communities, there is absolutely no comparison.”

Speaking in Cherry Orchard in Dublin on Tuesday, Ms Humphreys said: "I was very concerned when I heard the comments from Mary Lou McDonald regarding different degrees of murder.

"So she was sort of saying that an IRA murder is something different to a gangland murder in Dublin.

"That concerns me seriously, really, because I have lived on the border region all my life.

"And I can tell you... when you talk to Breege Quinn, her son was a victim of an IRA murder. When he was beaten to a pulp, where his mother couldn't even put the rosary beads in his hand he was so badly beaten by those criminals.

"And as I said it was an IRA murder at the time. You ask her does she feel any different than a family that has been impacted by a gangland murder in Dublin.

"Does the family of Columba McVeigh feel any different where he is buried in a bog in Bragan where he was murdered as a young man?

"There are many other instances of that. Or ask the wife of the late Garda Jerry McCabe. How does she feel about that?

"That was a terrible thing to say and a lot of people have been hurt by it."

Sinn Fein has been approached for comment.