Irish violinist 'honoured' to play for Joe Biden before inauguration

Co Louth musician will perform at private Mass before inauguration

An Irish concert violinist has said she feels "hugely honoured" to be playing during a private Mass for US President-elect Joe Biden and his family before his inauguration tomorrow.

There had been concerns that there would not be any live music at the Mass because of the riots at the Capitol earlier this month.

The invitation for Patricia Treacy to play on inauguration day came directly to her from the Biden family last year.

She said: "I am going to be playing in the church with the family present."

Over the weekend she practiced in Chicago for what she described as "a once in a lifetime opportunity."

The main piece she will be performing is The Proclamation composed by Patrick Cassidy.

Patricia said she will be playing a 315-year-old Stradivarius violin, from Joe Bein and Company in Chicago, which is estimated to be worth US$4m.

From Blackrock, Co Louth, Patricia has played for the President-elect on several occasions, including when he visited his ancestral home in Co Louth in 2016.

Patricia was also asked to perform at some of the Biden rallies in Chicago and other cities.

When she was asked to play at the inauguration, she said: "I feel both honoured and privileged and obviously super excited."

Despite security concerns following the riots in Washington, Patricia said yesterday it has been confirmed that she will be playing live.

It is understood the mass is small and private with only immediate family expected to be present.

Invite: Violinist Patricia Treacy with President-elect Joe Biden. She will be playing live during a private Mass tomorrow

Afterwards the President-elect and his family will make their way to the Capitol for the inauguration.

She said: "This is a once in a life time opportunity to be able to perform for the inaugural mass for the President-elect and his amazing family which I have become very close to.

"I am hugely honoured to be apart of this momentous historical occasion."

Patricia said her jewellery will be "diamonds and sapphires from Martin Katz Jewels in Beverly Hills".

He is known as the jeweller to the stars and his wife Kelly is the former chairman of the Kennedy Centre Board for the performing arts. Patricia performed for the board in September 2019.

During the Catholic mass Patricia said she will also join Soprano Renée Fleming for On Eagle's Wings, Schubert's Ave Maria and the Celtic Alleluia.

US flags are placed as the Capitol building is prepared for ceremony

On Eagle's Wings was referenced by Mr Biden in his victory speech on November 7 last year.

"I have been told this will be the only live music event on the day," she added.

Her couture dress, in the official blue colour for Ireland, is from Dimitra's, Chicago, and was designed by Alex Teih Couture, New York. The colour compliments the jewellery which is estimated to be worth around US$3m and which was transported to Patricia in an armoured car.

Patricia has won many prestigious music awards including the string final of the RTE musician of the future competition and has performed in premier venues including Carnegie Hall, New York, where she made her début as soloist in 2009, and again in 2014 as a soloist with Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland.

She played at the Royal Albert Hall, London, The Oriental Arts Centre, Shanghai, and as a soloist at all major venues in Ireland.

She played a specially commissioned piece written by Patrick Cassidy for the 1916 Centenary which was broadcast on RTE news and she will play it again tomorrow as Mr Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States.