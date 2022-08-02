‘It was different then’: DUP eulogises David Trimble despite past differences

DUP chief whip Joanne Bunting made no bones about the fact that she and David Trimble were on different sides of the divide at a key political moment.

“When he was in Hillsborough Castle negotiating, I was outside protesting,” she said of the events leading up to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

But paying tribute to the former UUP leader and first minister at a special sitting of MLAs yesterday, Ms Bunting went on to describe the first Assembly which followed with striking sentimentality and nostalgia.

“In those days, political debates were, some would say, passionate. Others would say brutal. But the atmosphere was always electric,” she said.

“It was different then. Queues would form as the general public, Assembly officials and party staff lined up to secure a place in the gallery, excited to watch and listen as the big beasts of our day — and big beasts they were — seasoned politicians, operators forged in the worst of our experiences, traded verbal blows on the constitutional position. It was not for the faint-hearted.

“Those newer to the scene were honing their craft, eager to build reputations and prove their mettle in the first assembly for a generation.”

Remembering David Trimble

Lord Trimble “persevered in the face of staunch opposition and at personal cost because of the courage of his convictions and his firmly held belief that he was doing the right thing”, Ms Bunting said.

She recalled a “formidable, robust and sharp opponent with little patience and a take-no-nonsense attitude but whose face lit up when he laughed and whose whole upper body would shake and join in with the amusement.”

Fellow DUP MLA and former first minister Paul Givan delivered a poignant, graceful tribute.

He noted the “ultra loyalty” Mr Trimble commanded from his closest friends, saying: “I could see that at his funeral — people who followed him because they believed he had a vision.”

Neither vision nor loyalty has been prevalent in Givan’s party over the past 18 months.

Doug Beattie did not mention the DUP in his speech, but there were implicit references to the party’s behaviour.

“David was a strategic thinker, unlike so many tactical, short-term thinkers of today,” he said.

“I am saddened that we speak so highly of him in death [and] failed to do similar in life.”

He recalled his last meeting with Lord Trimble, in April, when he had joined a UUP Assembly election canvass. Lady Daphne Trimble had warned him that her husband was frail and should only call at a few houses

“David was having none of it. He knocked every single door. He stood there when people came out and engaged with them on what his legacy was, on our future and the problems we are facing,” Mr Beattie said.

“He was surrounded by young unionists, which I thought was fitting — that one generation was handing over to another.”