‘It’s hard to be enthusiastic’: NI could miss out on Budget benefits due to lack of Executive

Northern Ireland could miss out on several of the key Budget initiatives to boost the economy, due to the lack of an Executive.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today delivered a Spring Budget full of big promises to boost the UK’s workforce, investment and economy, but left Northern Ireland facing many uncertainties.

The Budget will provide an extra £130m for public spending in Northern Ireland over the next two years, the Government said.

This is partly due to a major expansion in state-funded childcare in England, and Northern Ireland will receive equivalent funding.

However, the money given to Stormont can be spent on anything, and without an Executive in place, it is unclear at this time where it will go.

Initiatives for Northern Ireland will include the creation of an investment zone, an extra £3m to tackle paramilitarism and an additional £40m for further and higher education.

Positives also included a further three-month extension of the energy cap for consumers, expanded pension allowances and a continued fuel freeze .

The Chancellor said a freeze on duty on draught beer in pubs would apply to Northern Ireland following the agreement of the Windsor Framework with the EU. Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said this would benefit 700 pubs and bars here.

Despite that, there was disappointment in the hospitality sector, with no tourism VAT support for the sector.

“It’s hard to be enthusiastic about what’s been laid out today,” said Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster.

“We do welcome the fact that draught beer duty reduction will be extended to Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework in August, reducing up to 11p less than similar products in supermarkets.

“We are still faced with massive pressures relating to high energy prices, cost of food, greater strain on household disposable income and still no move on sky- high hospitality VAT. This makes profitability a distant reality for many business owners.”

Ministers said none of the funding announcements are conditional on the return of the Assembly, but warned that all public services in Northern Ireland would face “considerable difficulties” without a functioning E xecutive.

Asked if Northern Ireland’s investment zone — a business cluster that benefits from a range of tax incentives — was dependent on the return of the Executive, Mr Glen said: “There is no explicit conditionality but government is always challenged when we don’t have functioning democratic elected institutions, functioning as optimally as they can.”

However, the Treasury’s budget document online stated more bluntly: “The final design choices and agreement on an Investment Zone in Northern Ireland will be subject to the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive.”

Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker said: "It is imperative that devolved government is restored in Northern Ireland and an investment zone would be best delivered by locally accountable politicians in Northern Ireland.

"What we are doing is giving the DUP the maximum space to come to a decision which we hope will be to restore the executive, in which case it will get on with the investment zone.

"The reality is that all public services have considerable difficulties in Northern Ireland without an executive.

"The problems which Northern Ireland will face if the executive does not return will go far beyond the investment zone.

"I am acutely conscious of the state of health, there are infrastructure issues, a great many things need to be dealt with by devolved government.

"That is why we are on tenterhooks waiting for the DUP."

Corporation tax is also going up from 19% to 25%.

The Federation of Small Business’ Alan Lowry said members were underwhelmed.

“We wanted to see additional short-term support on energy costs to help smooth out the impending cliff edge facing businesses come April when the current assistance dwindles,” he said.

“Beyond the measures that apply UK-wide, the negative impact of having no functioning Executive is now more apparent than ever on announcements such as investment zones and economic inactivity.

“Furthermore, our businesses will lag further behind those in England after the Chancellor already announced a 75% rates discount in the autumn for those operating in the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors.

“As it stands, our businesses will receive none of this equivalent relief in the year 2023/24. That is simply unacceptable — but it’s still not too late for locally elected politicians and officials to do something about it. The need to restore an Assembly and Executive is becoming more urgent by the day.”

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, said: “Everything in this budget needs to be filtered because it largely relates to England and when it gets down to what it means on the ground in Northern Ireland, it will take a little time to understand that.”

For manufacturing, allocating all capital spend as tax deductible for three years is a result.

“Manufacturing businesses are very capital intensive, they have big facilities and need to upgrade their machinery, particularly right now when labour is in short supply and there’s a big shift towards automation and robotics,” said Mr Kelly.

A new scheme offering tax credits to businesses allocating 40% of their spend to R&D appears to be limited to certain sectors, he said, and will not help his SME members losing tax credits in the autumn budget.

No adjustment to energy support for businesses is disappointing with many members facing big hikes when they renew contracts in April, said Mr Kelly.

And the fuel duty freeze is welcome, but the sector would have liked to see relief for red diesel “which is critical for manufacturing and construction industries, but also movement of fresh food around the UK,” he said.

The Chancellor’s focus on tackling economic inactivity comes at a time when NI’s community sector — which helps get people back into work — is putting 1,700 of its own staff on notice of redundancy due to funding uncertainty.

Support for the European Social Fund comes to an end on March 31, leaving the groups waiting for a decision on funding from Westminster.

“What the Chancellor is saying flies in the face of us losing 1,700 employability workers across Northern Ireland,” said Rev Andrew Irvine, chair of the Community Sector Peer Group. “If this is of national importance, why are we about to lay off all those people working on economic activity at a community level?”