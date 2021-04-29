'It's not a job I'd want'... what they said on the streets of Belfast

Arlene Foster's resignation as DUP leader and First Minister yesterday was met with a distinct lack of outrage in Belfast city centre as news filtered through that her political career was ending.

Several people felt that Mrs Foster had done her best in a very difficult job, while others felt she no longer represented modern views.

Many said they had lost interest in local politics and drew a blank when asked to pick a possible successor to lead the DUP.

Michael McGlade (42) said he was shocked that Mrs Foster had resigned: "I thought that since she has weathered issues before, she would continue."

Michael McGlade

While he had no preference about who would take over, he questioned the timing: "The scary thing is that this is happening as we ease out of lockdown and businesses are opening up again, so I wonder if that will cause issues. Even though quite a lot of people feel strongly about this, I'm more worried about the economy. Whoever steps in has big boots to fill as they will have a lot to deal with."

Paul Macaree (62) said he hoped the new DUP leader would focus on the most vulnerable in society, and he had one preference: "Jeffrey Donaldson would be an excellent leader. He's certainly someone who is invested in the people of this jurisdiction."

Tony Magill (59) expressed surprise, as he had thought Mrs Foster was in a very strong position: "I think possibly it might be down to Brexit. Now people are finally seeing how it's actually going to affect them."

Asked to pick a new leader, he said there was no obvious choice.

Tony Magill

"I think they should modernise a heck of a lot of their policies, equal rights and stuff like that. They should be a wee bit more diverse, not so set back in the dark ages."

Sue McBratney (41) said Mrs Foster had handled issues like Brexit and the pandemic "as well as she could have", adding: "It's not a job I'd want."

First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, Deputy Leader Simon Coveney of Fine Gael, Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Julian Smith, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP during a meeting at Stormont on January 13, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Then prime minister Theresa May greets DUP leader Arlene Foster outside 10 Downing Street (PA)

Arlene Foster with Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

Peter Robinson watches as Arlene Foster is formally elected as leader of the DUP in 2015 (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP Leader Arlene Foster attends the GAA Ulster Final in Clones (Niall Carson/PA)

Sean O'Neill (32), from Belfast, said he was glad to see a change in DUP leadership but like many others he had no pick for a replacement: "I would prefer to see younger people coming in... replacing the older sort of crowd.

"The country has come a long way and would be good to see some change."

Asked how Mrs Foster had handled the big issues during her leadership, he said: "Quite badly, I think.

"It was very orange and green across the board, without thinking of bringing people together."

Students Aoife Kennedy and Alicia Mervyn, both 18, said they had low expectations about what a new DUP leader would change.

Alicia Mervyn

Alicia said: "We were talking about this earlier. We just think that they're going to replace her with someone who is worse, to be honest, because she's really not following what they want the DUP to present."

Aoife said Mrs Foster had too often focused on issues like the Bobby Storey funeral at the expense of bigger problems, while Alicia felt the Executive had not handled the pandemic properly.

"Our parliament likes to brush things under the rug," she said. "When they implemented all these lockdown rules, as soon as the cases went down, they would ignore the bigger picture and lift all the restrictions and then be shocked that all the cases would go up again."