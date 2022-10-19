‘It's not a warning, it's a legislative fact': NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris reiterates Assembly election pledge

A snap December election would cost the public more than £6.5m

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he is confident he will still be in post on October 28, and reiterated that he will call an Assembly election on that date if there is no Executive.

Chris Heaton-Harris said he hopes that an election can be avoided before then if the DUP re-enter government, but admitted that he is a "realist" and will not hesitate to call a December poll if they do not.

If an Executive is not formed after another election, Mr Heaton-Harris – who was being questioned by the media at the Northern Ireland Office HQ in Belfast – pledged he would look at cutting MLAs' pay.

The NI Secretary was asked if he thinks the results of another election will be any different than May's poll.

He said he does, as people are more concerned now than previously about hospital waiting lists and the delivery of the Government's energy support scheme.

"It would be much easier for me to do that with a functioning Executive in place as it has the right relationships and can do that quicker," he said.

"I’ve been getting that feedback from people, who are talking about domestic issues. I understand there is an important issue with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"But, I'm always aware – as someone who's been elected a few times, and not elected once or twice – that you go into an election expecting to be talking about one thing, and then all of a sudden you have to talk about what the people are talking about, because that's what they're interested in."

Mr Heaton-Harris was also questioned as to whether he would accept the DUP "artificially resetting the clock" for when another election has to be called by entering an Executive and exiting it again immediately.

"I'm not sure what you envisage there, but if it was legal then I would have to look at that," he replied.

Asked by the Belfast Telegraph, given the current turmoil within the Conservative Government and predictions that Liz Truss' days as Prime Minister are numbered, if he is confident that he will still be in post on October 28, Mr Heaton-Harris replied concisely: "Yes."

He later added: "Apologies for giving you a one-word answer, but I'm a politician and that's what I like to do."

The Secretary of State was challenged about "warning" of another election, in light of recent Tory party U-turns around the mini budget – which saw the sacking of one Chancellor and his successor reversing most of his predecessor's plans – and asked why anyone should trust what he has to say.

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: "It's not a warning, it's a legislative fact. The legislation says so."

He said that talks between the UK and EU over the Protocol will continue "no matter what" and, while he hopes to see an Executive formed before October 28, the negotiations will continue in the six weeks before the potential polling day, which could see progress.

"Also, by the time we get to December [after the potential election], people will have expressed their views to their newly elected MLAs on the importance of all these issues. I'm hopeful we can get somewhere different," he said.

"Never prejudge the outcome of an election, that's one thing I do know."

On the Protocol negotiations, the Conservative MP – a former chair of the European Research Group who previously described himself as a "fierce Eurosceptic" – said they are happening in "good faith".

"Everyone has been trying to work at some pace to try and get to, not the 'final solution' because there are some really quite complicated matters to try and negotiate between the two parties, but everyone is been trying to demonstrate that this talks are happening and are being positive in trying to reach outcomes," he said.

[Outcomes] to hopefully demonstrate to the unionist community here that their politicians can go back into the Executive because things are moving in this space. Now I'm not in charge of the negotiations, that's James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, but I fully expect those talks to continue."

The Secretary of State was speaking as under-fire PM Liz Truss faced questions in the Commons, during which she reaffirmed her commitment to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which effectively would tear up large parts of the mechanism – and said that negotiations with the EU will “reflect the same position”.

He added: "One: I think an Executive can be formed. Two: I think there can be a solution to some of the problems. And three: I do believe that elections help."

On the issue of cutting MLAs' wages if there is no functioning Stormont government, Mr Heaton-Harris said that, once he makes sure a budget is in place – after a December poll – he will that then have an opportunity to "look at" the pay issue.