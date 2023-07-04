‘It’s obvious NI has a problem’: Consultation begins on ending violence against women and girls

The Executive Office launched the consultation on Tuesday.

Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister said the statistics showed that the country has a distinct issue with the threat (stock image)

It is “obvious” Northern Ireland has a problem with violence against women and girls (VAWG), an Alliance MLA has said.

The NI Executive has opened a consultation on a strategy aimed at ending VAWG, with a framework having been drawn up through engagement across government and wider society.

It has a particular emphasis on prevention and early intervention with a view to effecting behavioural and attitudinal change.

Though 42 women have been murdered in Northern Ireland over the last ten years, it remains the only part of the UK without a specific strategy to deal with VAWG.

Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister said the statistics showed that the country has a distinct issue with the threat.

"It’s very obvious there is a problem,” she told BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show.

"The amount of women that are domestically abused, physically, verbally, mentally abused in society today is quite alarming.

"Over the last couple of weeks we’ve had the devastating murder of Chloe Mitchell and the impact that has had on her family and the wider community.

"It’s further evidence that unless we do something, is it going to stop, and I don’t think that it is. When you talk about educating young people, that’s just one element, but one very crucial element of this strategy.

Read more Violence against women and girls puts ‘significant’ demand on policing

"We have met with Women’s Aid in the past and they have shared stories where children as young as five or six are witnessing domestic violence in their own home.

"If they see this and think that’s normal, we shouldn’t accept that. It’s about teaching them from a very young age.

"It must be a holistic approach; it needs to be standardised across the board and it needs to be expert and evidence-led as well.”

The Head of NI Civil Service, Jayne Brady, has encouraged the public to engage with the consultation.

"Violence of all kinds against women and girls is a problem that is hidden in plain sight,” she said.

"Every day we see how it is affecting the lives of women and girls, wherever they learn, live, work and socialise. It is a deep-rooted problem, and something needs to be done about it urgently.”

Sarah Mason from Women’s Aid Federation NI said: “This is a good day for Northern Ireland with the launch of this public consultation starting us all on the journey to make women and girls safer in our society.

"Women and girls deserve to live free from gender-based violence and we encourage all sectors of society to get involved with the consultation process to make a real and meaningful difference in our communities.”

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly welcomed the focus on the issue.

"Far too many women and girls have experienced violence and harassment due to their sex. This continues for so many, urgent action is needed to increase efforts to tackle and eliminate gender-based violence, harassment, hate and inequality,” she said.

"Huge numbers of us have personal experience and will relate to much of what is in this report. I welcome the recognition of how widescale and complex the causes are, and that a collaborative whole-society approach is needed to tackle it.

"Women and girls are significantly disproportionally likely to experience gender-based violence, abuse and harassment. I therefore welcome this focus, while recognising and including all forms.”

The consultation runs from 4 July to 3 October 2023. For more information on the consultation, visit the Executive Office website.