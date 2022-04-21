Jacob Rees-Mogg claims UK can ‘do what we want’, says Northern Ireland Protocol could be reformed

The UK Government could act to “reform” the Northern Ireland Protocol if the European Union does not act, Jacob Rees-Mogg has told MPs.

The Brexit Opportunities Minister made the remarks on Wednesday to the European Scrutiny Committee in Westminster, as he said the “wheels are in motion”, adding “we can do what we want”.

“We signed it [the protocol] on the basis that it would be reformed,” Rees-Mogg said.

“And there comes a point where we say: ‘You haven’t reformed it and therefore we are reforming it ourselves’.

“That is really important to understand because a lot of commentary that says: ‘Well, we signed it and therefore surely we should accept it lock, stock and barrel.’ That’s absolute nonsense.

“The United Kingdom is much more important than any agreement that we have with any foreign power.”

There are currently ongoing talks between the UK and EU on ways to reduce the red tape created by the protocol, although engagements have been more low key recent weeks, with both London and Brussels mindful of the election campaign ongoing in Northern Ireland ahead of May’s Assembly poll.

The Government have also previously suggested they would be reluctant to deepen the dispute with the EU over the contentious Irish Sea trade barriers due to Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

Mr Rees-Mogg was asked by MPs to elaborate on the reforms, as he replied: “I think I oughtn’t say any more with elections going on,” before he added that “the wheels are in motion”.

The protocol has created new economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Agreed by the UK and EU to ensure no hardening of the Irish land border post-Brexit, it has instead moved regulatory and customs checks to the Irish Sea, with Northern Ireland remaining in the EU single market for goods.

The region also applies the EU customs code at its ports.

Unionists and loyalists claim the arrangements have undermined the sovereignty of the UK and have demanded the UK triggers the protocol’s Article 16 mechanism to suspend its trading provisions.