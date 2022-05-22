Jamie Bryson talks to Máiría Cahill: the protocol has to go, it has to be put in the bin

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson is combative, conservative – and hellbent on saving the union: ‘I’m a unionist before I’m a democrat’

Jamie Bryson, once the poster boy for loyalism during the flag protests, has the ear of hugely influential people in Northern Ireland these days. Articulate, cheeky and quick with a quip, he courts controversy, and, at times, publishes provocative social media comments. Wherever there is political chaos, Bryson is usually in the thick of it.