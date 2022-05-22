Jamie Bryson talks to Máiría Cahill: the protocol has to go, it has to be put in the bin
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson is combative, conservative – and hellbent on saving the union: ‘I’m a unionist before I’m a democrat’
Máiría Cahill
Jamie Bryson, once the poster boy for loyalism during the flag protests, has the ear of hugely influential people in Northern Ireland these days. Articulate, cheeky and quick with a quip, he courts controversy, and, at times, publishes provocative social media comments. Wherever there is political chaos, Bryson is usually in the thick of it.