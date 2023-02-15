Jeffrey Donaldson hails Sturgeon’s staying power

We disagreed, but ex-first minister’s record must be recognised, says DUP leader

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has paid tribute to Nicola Sturgeon following her decision to stand down as Scottish first minister.

The DUP leader said: “We are on different sides of many debates, but her length of service and electoral success must be recognised.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said the “world of politics” would miss Ms Sturgeon’s leadership.

She added: “As a friend and colleague, we have worked closely together in recent years, and I have seen the depth of dedication, commitment and energy that Nicola has given.

“I wish to pay tribute to the huge strides she has made in advancing the campaign for Scottish independence and the strong stance against Brexit and the undermining of devolution by the Tories in London.

“The world of politics and all those of us who have had the great pleasure of working with Nicola Sturgeon will miss her leadership.

“She leaves a legacy for which anyone in politics or public life would be rightly proud, and I want to take this opportunity to offer every good wish to Nicola and Peter [Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband] for the future.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood added that Ms Sturgeon had made an “immense contribution” to politics in the UK and Ireland as the leader of the Scottish independence movement.

“Nicola’s legacy stretches far beyond Scottish politics,” he continued.

“She has undeniably demonstrated that a movement for independence is made stronger when you set out an ambitious plan for what a new country will look like, how it will care for its citizens and how it can deliver on the aspirations of all its people.

“But more than that, she has shown how that can be done using the power and potential of devolved government for more than a decade.

“There are lessons in that for those of us who believe in a new Ireland.”

TUV leader Jim Allister, however, said Ms Sturgeon’s ultimate goal of Scottish independence was “as far away as ever”.

“With polls showing support for maintaining the unity of our country is strong and consistent, Ms Sturgeon — whatever her electoral success — quits as first minister of a devolved region of the United Kingdom with her goal of independence a distant pipe dream,” he added.

“Her pursuit of a woke agenda when it came to gender recognition was the final nail in her political coffin and should act as warning to other politicians who would seek to go down a similar road.”

DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said Ms Sturgeon’s “demise” should be a warning to all politicians “that pander to the woke agenda”.

“The public are not fools. They see right through agendas and believe in biological facts that being a man is a man and a woman, a woman,” he tweeted.

In a shock announcement yesterday, the SNP leader said she was standing down after eight years as first minister.

She said the decision was the best step for herself, her party and for Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon added she believed the “time is now” to stand aside but denied she was reacting to “short-term pressures” after a series of political setbacks.

She had been under intense pressure after gender reform legislation was passed at Holyrood in December.

The law would have streamlined the process for obtaining a gender recognition certificate, but Westminster blocked it.