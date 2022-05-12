Jeffrey Donaldson: ‘I am not prepared to see Northern Ireland drift and drift towards instability’

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is “not prepared to see Northern Ireland drift and drift towards instability”, and has accused other politicians and government officials of ‘burying their heads in the sand’.

Speaking on the second day of the 153rd Balmoral Show on Thursday, the DUP leader said that action on the NI Protocol “would never have been taken by a head in the sand approach, pretending that there isn’t a problem”.

“Action would never have been taken by those who said that we should just sit on the sidelines and let the EU and UK government get on with it,” added the newly elected Lagan Valley MLA, who has revealed that he will not take his seat in Stormont until the Protocol is resolved.

“I’m not prepared to see Northern Ireland drift and drift towards instability; our economy being harmed, our businesses struggling because of problems with the protocol, consumers facing higher prices, because it costs a lot more to bring food from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.”

Although he didn’t mention any specific names, Mr Donaldson commented: “Whilst others sit on their hands or others bury their heads in the sand, I will not be found wanting. I will provide the leadership that Northern Ireland needs to get this sorted out now.”

The DUP leader also again refused to comment on whether his party will support the election of a Speaker at the first meeting of the newly-elected MLAs on Friday.

“It’s the UK government that needs to act urgently and if anyone is accusing me of burying my head in the sand over the protocol, they need to take their own head out of the sand.”

“I have spoken about decisive action and for me, tinkering around the edges is not the answer. The answer is removing the Irish Sea border and removing the impediments to trade within the United Kingdom.

“It is about protecting the integrity within the UK internal market, it is about restoring one man’s place fully within the United Kingdom. That’s what the government promised it would be and that’s what we need the government to deliver.”

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber and former DUP MLA and Economy Minister, recently said the NI Protocol was also proving to be less of a concern for businesses than it was six months ago.

He reiterated a need to restore the Executive and said that “finding a resolution shouldn’t [to the Protocol] shouldn’t be used to deny NI the decisions it means from a new team of ministers”.

When questioned on Mr Hamilton’s urge towards government to get back up and running again, Mr Donaldson said: “We agree with Simon Hamilton, this is a matter for the UK government. I made my decision clear last September on what we would do to ensure that the government did act and hopefully now we are going to see that action being taken.”

He has said the DUP will not nominate Ministers until there is decisive action taken by the UK Government on the protocol, but on Thursday added: “I want to see the government moving quick. My ministers remain in their departments, they are doing the work and they’re making decisions. They’re moving Northern Ireland forward, but I want a fully functioning Executive.”