Jeffrey Donaldson likely to be next DUP leader as party seeks to heal divisions 

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is likely to be the sole contender to be the next leader of the DUP, sources close to the party have indicated.

It comes just weeks after he was narrowly defeated in a leadership contest by Edwin Poots.

Mr Poots' leadership came crashing down after just 21 days on Thursday after he ignored party concerns over an Irish language deal with Sinn Fein to install Paul Givan as First Minister.

Elected representatives revolted and the Stormont Agriculture Minister resigned following a meeting of party officers.

While Sammy Wilson's name has been mentioned as another possible contender for the leadership, it is understood the party favours a "coronation" over another bruising contest, leaving the path clear for Sir Jeffrey.

Although initially seen as the more moderate option to Mr Poots, Sir Jeffrey will have to contend with healing the party and decide what to do about the Irish language deal Mr Poots agreed with Sinn Fein, Paul Givan's status as First Minister, the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the future of Stormont itself.

While Mr Poots' backed his long-time colleague and friend to be First Minister, it is believed Sir Jeffrey would prefer to hold the position himself.

That would mean resigning his seat at Westminster and becoming an MLA at Stormont.

It is understood the DUP wants to put Mr Poots' leadership quickly behind them and present a united front under their new leader, who is likely to be put in place as soon as possible.

With an Assembly election looming, the party realises how damaging Mr Poots' short reign as leader - and the internal division it exposed - has been.

The DUP is expected to reveal details of its plans to elect a new leader next week.

Mr Poots’ exit appears not to have stemmed the flow of resignations from the party, with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor Darryn Causby, a Poots supporter, resigning on Friday.

Following Mr Poots' resignation Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said the party needed to "step into the 21st century".

"We’re not in a situation any longer where we’re going to be able to stand over prejudice bigotry, we have a situation now where government is about reflecting society," he told the BBC.

"Any incoming leader needs to think very quickly about how they approach this because these issues aren’t going away.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said regardless of who the DUP leader is they will face the same issues.

"Unionism deserves better and Northern Ireland deserves better. Unionism needs modern, confident, progressive leadership and a road map for recovery and renewal," he said.

"For too long Unionism has been fed a diet of fear and negativity. We have the talents and abilities to project a more confident, inclusive, vibrant brand of Northern Ireland unionism across the United Kingdom and beyond.

"There are huge challenges ahead, but by setting out a proper long-term strategy for the future, we can lift unionism to a better place."

TUV leader Jim Allister urged unionist leaders to focus on the Northern Ireland Protocol, saying it threatens "the very survival of the Union".

Mr Allister said Mr Poots had left unionism "in a weaker position than he found it" and called his brief leadership "disastrous".

“The challenge for all of unionism now is to get the focus back where it should always have been - on the Union dismantling protocol and its defeat," the North Antrim MLA said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he didn't believe “having constant culture wars with the DUP and everybody else” was good for nationalism.

"I don’t think there is anything good will come from the type of politics that is being played out by unionism over the past number of months," he told the BBC.

“You have to sit down with the rest of us, work through these issues. Creating crises, threatening to walk away will get you absolutely nowhere.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said “addiction to drama rather than delivery is not just destroying politics, it is ruining lives”.

"People need solutions to the problems they face. They need hope. We now need reform of our institutions so those of us willing to deliver can get on with the job,” the Stormont Justice Minister said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said it was a "very turbulent" time for politics in Northern Ireland.

"It's been a very difficult period but it's important we stay focused on the issues. We will work with the new leadership - that is a matter for the DUP - and whoever emerges as their leader," he said.

"We will work constructively with the new leader. It's been a very difficult time for the outgoing leader Edwin Poots but I think it's important that we maintain relationships."