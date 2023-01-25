Jeffrey Donaldson quizzes Rishi Sunak about arrest of anti-abortion campaigner

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP, at the Great Hall, Parliament Buildings at Stormont, speaking about the appointment of Joe Kennedy III as US special envoy to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Monday December 19, 2022 Photo credit: PA — © PA

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has claimed that the arrest of an English anti-abortion campaigner calls into question how much value the UK puts on religious freedom.

At Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Donaldson asked Rishi Sunak if he would “commit to examine the laws of the United Kingdom to ensure that this country remains a beacon for freedom of religion or belief”.

“Freedom of religion or belief is important in this country,” he said.

“Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was praying silently outside an abortion clinic in Birmingham when she was arrested and questioned by the police - not about her written or spoken words but her thoughts.”

Vaughan-Spruce is the director of anti-abortion group March for Life UK.

She was standing outside the BPAS abortion clinic in Birmingham praying when she was arrested. She had allegedly breached the council’s buffer zone, which bans protests nearby.

The 45-year-old was charged with four counts of failing to comply with a Public Space Protection order. She will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on February 2.

The Prime Minister said that while religious freedom is important in the UK, so are women’s rights to access abortion.

“Of course we believe in freedom of religious expression and belief in this country,” he said.

“We also are balancing that with the rights of the women to seek legal and safe abortions. That is currently being discussed in this parliament.”

“These matters are always matters of free vote and I know members will treat them with the sensitivity they deserve,” he concluded.