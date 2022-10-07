Jeffrey Donaldson welcomes reports Dame Arlene Foster set for House of Lords, according to leaked list

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster is joining the House of Lords.

Former first minister Dame Arlene Foster is due to get a peerage from Downing Street, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph has reported the former DUP leader will be elevated to the House of Lords in the coming days as a non-affiliated member.

Dame Arlene left the DUP last year after a divisive split in the party saw her ousted as leader.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed reports that his former party colleague would be joining the House of Lords as a non-affiliated member.

"We’re waiting for the official announcement but it would be fantastic to have someone like Arlene in the House of Lords.

"She brings so much experience and I think she will be someone who will build a very strong network for Northern Ireland in Parliament. So we’ll await the announcement but if the speculation is right it will be good for NI.”

According to the newspaper, businessman Christopher Moran, a chair of peacebuilding charity Co-Operation Ireland, will also get a peerage. Mr Moran is a former Conservative Party donor.

In total, there are 15 Conservatives set for peerages and Labour is expected to be given eight.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre is also expected to be appointed to the House of Lords.

The Daily Telegraph said: “Brexit backing Conservatives who supported Boris Johnson will be appointed to the House of Lords within days to reduce the chances of Tory legislation being defeated.”

It added the leaked list is subject to any last minute tweaks.

Dame Arlene left the DUP last year after a reported 75% of the party’s MLAs signed a letter expressing no confidence in her leadership.

She stepped down as leader on May 28, 2021, before resigning as first minister.

“All things happen for a reason, I’m very clear about that,” Dame Arlene later said. “And whilst of course I wouldn’t have chosen the manner of my departure, I have embraced the new opportunities and I have moved on and hopefully I’ll be able to do new and different things now in the coming years.”

Following her decision to leave the DUP after the coup, Dame Arlene has gone from strength to strength.

Despite being unceremoniously dethroned as the party’s leader, she sang a line of Frank Sinatra’s ‘That’s Life’ to reporters following a British Irish Council summit.

The spontaneous rendition of the classic song was applauded by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Cabinet minister Michael Gove at the time.

After stepping down as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in September 2021, Dame Arlene went on to become a media personality with GB News and writes a number of newspaper columns.

The 52-year-old hosts her own weekly show – The Briefing - on the news channel and was the driving force behind GB News’ decision to air live coverage of this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations after the BBC decided to only provide edited evening highlights.

She also received a CBE in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list for political and public service.

Dame Arlene said it was a “huge honour” to receive the damehood.

“But also it’s an honour for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, the place which I love and which I represented for 18 years and indeed for the whole of Northern Ireland because the citation talks about the fact that I was the first female to take the role of First Minister, so I’m really, really pleased as you can imagine, I’m delighted,” she said.

“This is the Platinum Jubilee year and Her Majesty the Queen has given so much devotion and service to the country, so to receive it in her Platinum Jubilee year is really special for me. It’s a real thrill for me.

“I was hugely surprised and really delighted to receive this honour from Her Majesty in this very special year.”