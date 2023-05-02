Jeffrey Donaldson: We’re ready to stand firm until our place in Union is secured

The DUP has said the results of the latest LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph show it is has been vindicated in its opposition to the Windsor Framework.

The survey revealed the gap between the two largest parties has almost halved since last year’s Assembly election.

Support for Sinn Fein has dropped two points to 29% since the poll in January, with the DUP staying level on 25%.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted that his objectives and stance before and after the local council election are the same as the party seeks “a strengthened mandate to finish the job”.

He said in a later statement that the last election “must act as a wake-up call for unionists”.

“Divided votes handed seats to the opponents of the Union,” he said.

“Some said the DUP would weaken after that election. It was a lie then and we are pledged to continue to stand firm after this election until we have properly secured and protected our place within the United Kingdom.

“The DUP is the only unionist party large enough to challenge Sinn Fein. There are people in London, Dublin, Washington and Brussels with their eyes focused on the DUP’s performance in this council election.

“A victory will strengthen our hand to finish the job, but any other outcome will be used by the Government as an excuse to dither and delay.

“We want to see the restoration of the Assembly and Executive on the basis that democratic decision-making is in the hands of locally elected representatives rather than having no say over laws governing our economy and our people.”

The poll comes as the DUP continues to refuse to participate in devolved government at Stormont, pressing the UK Government to address concerns around the Framework.

However, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane insisted “the negotiation is over and the deal is done” and said it is time to move forward.

“People want to see all political parties back in the Assembly and Executive, and working together to fix the problems in our health service and deal with the cost-of-living crisis now,” he said.

“Unprecedented economic opportunities are available that can strengthen our economy and create more and better jobs.”

Mr Finucane called on all political parties to work together to ensure the potential is maximised without any further delay.

However, the latest poll shows unionist feeling on the protocol is hardening again, with almost two-thirds now saying the DUP shouldn’t return to government until it is scrapped.

It shows 62% of unionists believe Donaldson’s party must maintain its boycott of the institutions until the protocol is removed completely, even if that means Stormont’s permanent closure.

The gap between Alliance and the Ulster Unionists has also narrowed since January, with Naomi Long’s party down two points to 13% and UUP up one point to 11%.

Doug Beattie has noted the “ebb and flow of party fortunes”, which has resulted in his party being the only to gain support.

Just over four in 10 people here support the monarchy, with an overwhelming majority of nationalist and ‘other’ voters opposing the institution or feeling no connection to it.

“The questions about the monarchy gave an unsurprising outcome given a more engaged youth, as did the question about returning to Stormont,” said Mr Beattie.

“But the reality remains that these polls are snapshots in time and do not influence UUP strategic thinking.”

The Upper Bann MLA said devolved government is needed “to grasp the opportunities of the Windsor Framework and challenge the issues surrounding it”.

“In the end, a few ticks on an online poll, as useful as it is, will not secure people’s livelihoods, it will not help those in need and it will not make Northern Ireland work,” he added.

Meanwhile, Alliance said the only poll that matters is election day.

“That is what the party and its candidates are working towards and where our focus is,” a spokesperson said.

“Nothing can be taken for granted and every vote must be earned. We will continue to do that, based on our record of delivery at local government level and giving the chance to voters to send a message to those engaging in ransom politics.”

The poll also revealed the SDLP and the TUV remain in joint fifth place on 7%.

TUV leader Jim Allister described the results as “good news for all who value the Union and bad news for its pan-nationalist cheerleaders”.

“Despite all the lies, spin and deception to try to sell the Windsor whitewash, unionists see right through it,” he said.

“Now is the time to stand firm and to show strength, not weakness.”

Mr Allister said he is proud of “exposing the sham of the Windsor Framework and in doggedly insisting that the Union-dismantling protocol can never be acceptable”.

“I look forward to grassroots voters keeping Unionism strong,” he added.

The SDLP has yet to respond to a request for comment.